A picture of former India captain MS Dhoni’s wax statue in Karnataka’s Mysore has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Apparently, the statue that was unveiled in Chamundeshwari Wax Museum does not have the slightest resemblance with Dhoni, hence its pic ignited the meme fest on Twitter with people trolling the statue left-right and centre.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions and memes:

MS Dhoni wax statue in Mysore. pic.twitter.com/KdsKcPLsaM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2022

The artist who made this statue is the same who created VFX for Adipurush — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 7, 2022

Shoaib malik in indian cricket team jersey with diffrent hair style https://t.co/wMhx8SDFKC — harRy (@HarRyMa52256977) October 7, 2022

What if Dhoni and Ranbir Kapoor had a single statue.👍 — Player of the Decade 👑 (@vk18_GOAT) October 7, 2022

Notably, Dhoni, who took retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, is India’s one of the most celebrated cricketers ever. He is the only captain in the world to win all ICC trophies, 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

The wicket-keeper batter continues to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League and enjoys a massive fan following there as well.

Interestingly, Dhoni was recently spotted with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on a tennis court as the duo was shooting for an advertisement. A number of photos featuring the two India’s greats have widely been shared across social media.

Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni together doing an Ad shoot. pic.twitter.com/1DcKTQsgGu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2022

While Tendulkar donned a blue tennis T-shirt, Dhoni was spotted in a yellow T-shirt during the shoot. Both cricketers were seen in action on the court. They faced each other from each side of the net with tennis rackets in their hands.

Tendulkar and Dhoni also had casual chats together in between their work schedule. They were also captured while being involved in discussions with the producers.

MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar at a shoot today. pic.twitter.com/algUaAKkVj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 6, 2022



Both Tendulkar and Dhoni are seemingly big fans of tennis. They have been seen several times in stadiums around the world.

This year, Dhoni, along with another legendary Indian captain Kapil Dev, marked his presence at the Flushing Meadows in New York. Tendulkar, on the other hand, has been a constant figure at Wimbledon for years.