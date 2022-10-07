Dhoni's wax statue unveiled in Chamundeshwari Wax Museum in Mysore has become a topic of mockery on Twitter.
A picture of former India captain MS Dhoni’s wax statue in Karnataka’s Mysore has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.
Apparently, the statue that was unveiled in Chamundeshwari Wax Museum does not have the slightest resemblance with Dhoni, hence its pic ignited the meme fest on Twitter with people trolling the statue left-right and centre.
Here are some of the hilarious reactions and memes:
MS Dhoni wax statue in Mysore. pic.twitter.com/KdsKcPLsaM
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2022
The artist who made this statue is the same who created VFX for Adipurush
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 7, 2022
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CljIDJFGRt
— I mean it (@NucleusDevi) October 7, 2022
Shoaib malik in indian cricket team jersey with diffrent hair style https://t.co/wMhx8SDFKC
— harRy (@HarRyMa52256977) October 7, 2022
— Jethalal🤟 (@jethalal_babita) October 7, 2022
What if Dhoni and Ranbir Kapoor had a single statue.👍
— Player of the Decade 👑 (@vk18_GOAT) October 7, 2022
Notably, Dhoni, who took retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, is India’s one of the most celebrated cricketers ever. He is the only captain in the world to win all ICC trophies, 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.
The wicket-keeper batter continues to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League and enjoys a massive fan following there as well.
Interestingly, Dhoni was recently spotted with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on a tennis court as the duo was shooting for an advertisement. A number of photos featuring the two India’s greats have widely been shared across social media.
Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni together doing an Ad shoot. pic.twitter.com/1DcKTQsgGu
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2022
While Tendulkar donned a blue tennis T-shirt, Dhoni was spotted in a yellow T-shirt during the shoot. Both cricketers were seen in action on the court. They faced each other from each side of the net with tennis rackets in their hands.
Tendulkar and Dhoni also had casual chats together in between their work schedule. They were also captured while being involved in discussions with the producers.
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar at a shoot today. pic.twitter.com/algUaAKkVj
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 6, 2022
Both Tendulkar and Dhoni are seemingly big fans of tennis. They have been seen several times in stadiums around the world.
This year, Dhoni, along with another legendary Indian captain Kapil Dev, marked his presence at the Flushing Meadows in New York. Tendulkar, on the other hand, has been a constant figure at Wimbledon for years.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Mohammad Rizwan maintained his rich vein of form with an unbeaten 78 as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs.
At stumps on third day, Saurashtra reached to 368/8, riding on half-centuries from the quartet comprising Sheldon Jackson (71), Arpit Vasavada (55), Prerak Mankad (72) and skipper Jaydev Unadkat (78 batting)
Mosaddek Hossain's all-round skills helped Bangladesh register a series weep over UAE as they prepare for the T20 World Cup.