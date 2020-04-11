First Cricket
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
MS Dhoni's chances of being picked in T20 World Cup squad 'very, very bleak' without IPL, says Kris Srikkanth

The 60-year-old Srikkanth said that the interest of the team should come ahead of an individual, even if it involves an achiever like Dhoni

Press Trust of India, Apr 11, 2020 20:49:36 IST

Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni's chances of being picked in India's T20 World Cup squad will be "very, very bleak" if the 13th IPL doesn't take place, former chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth said on Saturday without mincing words.

MS Dhonis chances of being picked in T20 World Cup squad very, very bleak without IPL, says Kris Srikkanth

File image of MS Dhoni. AP

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain, though, offered a different take about the two-time World Cup-winning ex-captain's future, saying he still has a lot to offer.

Srikkanth said he couldn't be diplomatic about the topic.

"I am not going to be diplomatic. I am talking about if I was the chairman of the selection committee, what would I do. If the IPL does not happen then his (Dhoni's) chances are very, very bleak," said Srikkanth on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

Dhoni last played for India in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand last July.

The 60-year-old Srikkanth said that the interest of the team should come ahead of an individual, even if it involves an achiever like Dhoni.

The 1983 World Cup winner reasoned, "Because straightaway, in my opinion, KL Rahul will be the wicketkeeper-batsman. Rishabh Pant, I still think he might be a bit of a doubt, but I believe that Rishabh Pant is highly talented.

"So, I wouldn't mind taking him along with the squad, but definitely if the IPL doesn't happen, then Dhoni will have a difficult time getting back into the team for the T20 World Cup."

In the recent past, India coach Ravi Shastri had said that the IPL could be a testing ground for Dhoni.

Acknowledging Dhoni's achievements, Srikkanth, who played 43 Tests and 146 ODIs, said, "Let's be very honest about it. He is absolutely fit, he is a legend, he is brilliant. I am a great fan of Dhoni myself.

"But the question is for the World Cup team. So you'll have to put the Indian team first and then the individuals."

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2020 20:49:36 IST

