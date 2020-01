New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is unlikely to play for India again even if he has a fabulous IPL season for Chennai Super Kings, feels Harbhajan Singh, reacting to the news of former skipper being dropped from BCCI's list of centrally contracted players.

Dhoni was in the category A during last season but has been on a self-imposed sabbatical since India's World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand in July last year.

"I don't think he (Dhoni) is going to play for India again as he had decided that he will play (only) till the (2019) World Cup. He must be preparing for the IPL," Harbhajan told PTI when asked if the iconic former skipper will play in the T20I World Cup since he has already started training.

Head coach Ravi Shastri had hinted that clarity on Dhoni's future will only be available after IPL where the former skipper is known to give more than a hundred percent.

Asked what are the chances of Dhoni making it to India's squad for the T20 World Cup on the basis of a good IPL, Harbhajan said: "I am fully confident that Dhoni will have a great IPL for CSK. But having said that, I don't think he will play for India even if he has a great IPL."

"What if Rishabh Pant has a great IPL? Would you drop him (Pant) from the playing XI," said Harbhajan, India's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.