MS Dhoni visits Team India players after series win over England

Former Indian cricketer and captain MS Dhoni was seen paying a visit to the Indian team after the side defeated England in the second T20 to clinch the series 2-0 at Edgbaston on Sunday.

BCCI's official Twitter handle posted photos of him speaking with Ishan Kishan and other members of the team in Edgbaston.

"Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!” read the caption of BCCI's post.

Two days earlier, Dhoni was spotted during a Wimbledon match on the occasion of his birthday.

Earlier the match saw Bhuvneshwar Kumar's do the star turn with a 3/15 spell as India bundled out England for 121 defending 171.

Batting first, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant provided strong start to India by adding 49 runs for the opening wicket. The Indian captain also become the first Indian and second overall to smash 300 fours in T20I.

However, 34-year-old debutant Richard Gleeson swung the momentum in England's favour by picking three wickets in four balls to leave India stuttering at 61/3 in the seventh over.

Ravindra Jadeja then scored a 29-ball 46 not out down the order took India to 171/8 in 20 overs.

In response, England found trouble from start as Bhuvneshwar never allowed the batters a say in the game. Bhuvi was backed by Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked two wickets as half of the English team was back to the pavilion for 55. The hosts were finally bundled out for 121 in 17 overs.

