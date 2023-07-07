Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • MS Dhoni turns 42: 'Captain. Leader. Legend' — Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina and others wish ex-India captain

MS Dhoni turns 42: 'Captain. Leader. Legend' — Hardik Pandya, Suresh Raina and others wish ex-India captain

MS Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket to win all of the three white-ball ICC titles -- ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

MS Dhoni continues to rule the hearts of Indian fans 19 years after he made his India debut. PTI

MS Dhoni, former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper, turned 42 on Friday. The Jharkhand cricketer may be one of the least active players on the social media platforms but he continues to rule the digital world and the hearts of Indian cricket fans.

Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket to win all of the three white-ball ICC titles — ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Under Dhoni’s guidance, India won their second ODI World Cup, bringing an end to the agonising wait of 27 years. The victory in the 2011 final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai came in typical Dhoni style with the then captain hitting a winning six.

Dhoni led India to a T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 with a win over Pakistan in the final.

India won the Champions Trophy in 2013 in England with Dhoni as the captain.

He has been highly successful in the IPL as well, winning five titles with CSK. The latest title win came earlier this year as Chennai equalled Mumbai Indians’ feat of winning five IPL seasons.

Dhoni’s birthday has become a trending topic on Twitter with wishes pouring in from all corners. Here are some of the best reactions.

In his 15-year-long international career, Dhoni played 90 Tests and scored 4876 runs with 6 centuries and 33 fifties. He had the highest score of 224. Dhoni played in 350 ODIs, scoring 10773 runs with 10 tons and 73 fifties and amassed 1617 runs in 98 T20Is.

Published on: July 07, 2023 09:46:57 IST

