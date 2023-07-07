MS Dhoni, former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper, turned 42 on Friday. The Jharkhand cricketer may be one of the least active players on the social media platforms but he continues to rule the digital world and the hearts of Indian cricket fans.

Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket to win all of the three white-ball ICC titles — ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Under Dhoni’s guidance, India won their second ODI World Cup, bringing an end to the agonising wait of 27 years. The victory in the 2011 final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai came in typical Dhoni style with the then captain hitting a winning six.

Dhoni led India to a T20 World Cup triumph in 2007 with a win over Pakistan in the final.

India won the Champions Trophy in 2013 in England with Dhoni as the captain.

He has been highly successful in the IPL as well, winning five titles with CSK. The latest title win came earlier this year as Chennai equalled Mumbai Indians’ feat of winning five IPL seasons.

Dhoni’s birthday has become a trending topic on Twitter with wishes pouring in from all corners. Here are some of the best reactions.

Happy Birthday to the most successful captain of Team India, @msdhoni! Your charisma, leadership, and extraordinary skills continue to inspire millions around the globe. Thank you for your unparalleled contributions to Indian cricket. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/ogeFGRXhI2 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 7, 2023

Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we’ve created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep… pic.twitter.com/0RJXCKEz7B — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2023

Captain. Leader. Legend! Wishing @msdhoni – former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game – a very happy birthday Here’s a birthday treat for all the fans – 7️⃣0️⃣ seconds of vintage MSD https://t.co/F6A5Hyp1Ak pic.twitter.com/Nz78S3SQYd — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2023

And made opponent’s hopes go botch. Happiest birthday @msdhoni bhai pic.twitter.com/j914fmoTSx — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) July 7, 2023

Happy birthday Mahi bhai I remember the conversations we’ve had and all the advice you’ve given me. Wishing you the best always ❤️ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/wAynPhJrVa — Tilak Varma (@TilakV9) July 7, 2023

Thank you for fulfilling the dream of a billion Indians. Happy birthday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/ficDfV3LEh — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 7, 2023

, Wishing the man who consistently defied all the odds again & again, the Captain Cool himself, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a very happy 4️⃣2️⃣nd birthday #AavaDe #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/N6Ou39zFd1 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) July 6, 2023

Happy birthday to the most successful captain and a wonderful human being. May your birthday be filled with fun and laughter Mahi bhai. Have a great one @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/QIfSphq5hb — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) July 7, 2023

In his 15-year-long international career, Dhoni played 90 Tests and scored 4876 runs with 6 centuries and 33 fifties. He had the highest score of 224. Dhoni played in 350 ODIs, scoring 10773 runs with 10 tons and 73 fifties and amassed 1617 runs in 98 T20Is.