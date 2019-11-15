First Cricket
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
AFG and WI in IND Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
MS Dhoni takes part in net session at Ranchi's JSCA Stadium but remains unavailable for limited-overs series against West Indies

Dhoni, who has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July, had a net session at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday, raising hopes of a comeback.

Press Trust of India, Nov 15, 2019 16:40:45 IST

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hit the nets in his hometown Ranchi but it is unlikely that the talismanic former captain will make himself available for the upcoming limited-overs home series against the West Indies next month.

MS Dhoni takes part in net session at Ranchis JSCA Stadium but remains unavailable for limited-overs series against West Indies

File image of MS Dhoni. AFP

However, he remains unavailable for the three T20s and as many ODIs against the West Indies starting 6 December in Mumbai.

"He is not available for the West Indies series," a BCCI official told PTI on Friday.

Ever since that World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand, Dhoni's future has been a subject of intense speculation but the player himself has not spoken a word on it.

The Indian team, as mentioned by chief selector MSK Prasad, seems to have moved on with Rishabh Pant becoming the number one choice in the shorter formats.

Host broadcaster Star Sports wanted Dhoni to commentate in India's first-ever day-night Test, against Bangladesh, from 22-26 November, but he will not be doing that as he remains a contracted player of the BCCI. As per the existing constitution, Dhoni commentating would have also amounted to conflict of interest.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 16:40:45 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni, Sports, Sprtstracker, Team India

