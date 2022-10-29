MS Dhoni suggested Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya use curved bats for T20 cricket: Report

MS Dhoni suggested Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya use bats with pronounced curves at the bottom to improve power hitting, according to reports.

T20 is evolving the manner and strategies of cricket and the shape of bat is a small but impactful aspect of the modern-day game.

“It was Dhoni who had first started using this kind of bat before the 2019 World Cup. And now these Indian players have started asking for this kind of bat,” Paras Anand, managing director of leading sports equipment manufacturer Sanspareils Greenlands (SG), was quoted by the Times of India.

MS Dhoni has suggested Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant to try round-bottomed bats to improve their T20 game. (Source – TOI) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 29, 2022

Hardik Pandya was struggling to hit right from the first ball during the IPL 2021 and was also out of the Indian team for a period of four months before IPL 2022. During the break, he worked on the shape of his bat as well apart from other aspects.

Rishabh Pant also has been on and off in T20Is and had turned to Dhoni for help. The former captain suggested him to use curved bats and he is getting used to it.

“These bats are ordered specially for shorter formats. The players claim that it helps them access all directions of the ground while shot-making. A bat with a flat bottom prompts a relatively closed stance whereas the round-bottomed bat enables them to have a more open stance that helps them to manoeuvre the bat easily from the word go,” TOI reported Anand explaining.

“If one shaves the bottom and makes it round, the bat has a thicker base and has more meat at the bottom.”

