Former India skipper MS Dhoni made a surprise visit to Chennai on Friday. Dhoni was seen at the Chennai airport late in the evening as the Chennai Super Kings captain’s photos created much buzz on social media. The Chennai Super Kings franchise has claimed that it was an unplanned trip from their skipper.

“Touchdown Anbuden! Unexpected #ThalaDharisanam to make our day! #WhistlePodu #Yellove,” the official Twitter handle of the Chennai Super Kings franchise wrote while sharing photos of Dhoni.

Dhoni has been busy shooting promotional videos ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The former World Cup-winning skipper was recently spotted having an interaction with Sachin Tendulkar on tennis court during an ad shoot. Earlier this month, Dhoni had also featured in an ad along with his former India teammate Yuvraj Singh.

In another promotional video, Dhoni recently announced that he will bring back his 2011 World Cup hairstyle in order to become a lucky charm for the Men in Blue ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia.

In international cricket, Dhoni was last seen in action in July 2019, during the World Cup semi-final encounter against New Zealand. He announced his retirement from international cricket on 15 August 2020.

Dhoni had handled the responsibilities of Team India’s mentor at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year. However, his tenure with the Indian cricket team in the mentor’s role did not prove to be a fruitful one. Team India, under Virat Kohli’s leadership, lost two back-to-back matches against Pakistan and New Zealand at the group stage. They did win against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland but that did not help them in avoiding a heart-breaking group stage exit.

In IPL, Dhoni had relinquished Chennai’s captaincy duties ahead of the 2022 season. However, Chennai’s poor show under Ravindra Jadeja’s leadership forced the team management to bring back Dhoni as the skipper. Dhoni finished last season’s IPL with 232 runs in his kitty along with a solitary half-century.

With the home and away format returning for IPL 2023, Dhoni is set to captain CSK once again in Chennai in front of the home crowd at the Chepauk Stadium.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.