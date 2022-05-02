MS Dhoni speaks about his IPL future: 'You'll definitely see me in yellow jersey next year'

MS Dhoni addressed the speculation surrounding his future in IPL on Sunday during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dhoni, who got back the captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja, was asked about the same at the toss by broadcaster Danny Morrison. To which, Dhoni replied: "You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey. Whether it is this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, you will have to wait and watch."

Dhoni who had captained CSK in all seasons before the 2022 edition had handed over the role to Jadeja at the start of the ongoing season. However, he got back the responsibility after the franchise could only win two out of the first eight matches.

Besides the team's poor form, Jadeja also struggled as a player, and Dhoni said that the demands of captaincy "affected" the mind of the all-rounder.

"I think Jadeja knew last season he'd be captaining this year. For the first two games, I oversaw his work and let him be later. After that, I insisted he'd take his own decisions and responsibility for them.

"Once you become captain, it means a lot of demands come in. But it affected his mind as the tasks grew. I think captaincy burdened his prep and performances," Dhoni said after CSK's 13-run win over SRH.

Dhoni hopes Jadeja would find his form back now that he is not a captain.

"Even if you relieve captainship and if you are at your best and that's what we want. We were also losing a great fielder, we are struggling for a deep mid-wicket fielder, still we have dropped 17-18 catches and that's a matter of concern. These are tough games and hopefully we will come back strong," he said.

