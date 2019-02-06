First Cricket
MS Dhoni should bat at No 4 in 2019 World Cup, his experience important for India, says Anil Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble wants India to play MS Dhoni at No 4 in 2019 World Cup in case they lose quick wickets.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 06, 2019 15:07:14 IST

MS Dhoni is one of the greatest finishers in white-ball cricket but with his power hitting on the wane, the veteran has often struggled during the death overs in the recent past.

The former India captain's struggle to accelerate at will has often prompted calls for promoting him up in the batting order.

File image of MS Dhoni. AP

File image of MS Dhoni. AP

After failing to make a single fifty in ODIs in 2018, Dhoni slammed three consecutive half-centuries in the three-match ODI series against Australia. Two of them came from No 5 position while one from the No 4 spot.

Former India captain Anil Kumble has now called for Dhoni to bat at No 4 for India in the World Cup if they lose quick wickets.

In an interview with CricketNext, Kumble feels Dhoni could play the anchor role for the Men in Blue while others could try to bat positively around him.

"I think there is a lot of talk especially when MS (Dhoni) comes into the batting line up. About not having to go all the way and win matches. He has done that in Australia, he has done that many number of times. I still believe that he is someone who can bat at number four. If India is in trouble, push him up. He will take his time, you need that and then he has the experience so that he makes sure he bats till the end. And others can be a bit positive around him.

"I think that is the role he will play and his experience is really needed not just in front of the stumps but also behind the stumps. I think that experience nobody has so I don't think there should be any talk now about MS Dhoni or his batting I think. It is all about how he can go out there and contribute in the World Cup. Leading up to the World Cup, these five matches in India and of course the IPL is there for him. So I think there is plenty of white ball cricket he will be involved in as well. So that should help him get into his rhythm," Kumble said.

Read: Virat Kohli can bat at No 4 during 2019 World Cup if situation demands, says Ravi Shastri

Kumble also backed Kedar Jadhav to be included in India's side as, apart from being a handy No 6 batsman, the 33-year-old also gives Kohli the luxury of the sixth bowler.

"I think he will be critical for India's success. Because you need that sixth bowler on whom you can depend on. It is very difficult to have just five bowlers and ensure that all five have good day, there will be times when you have to mix and match and Kedar gives you the option," Kumble added.

The former India coach also wants India to play spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal because of their phenomenal record bowling together, however, he added that the final decision will depend upon the conditions in England.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 15:07:39 IST

