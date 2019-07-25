India's former cricket captain MS Dhoni on Thursday joined the Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment in Bengaluru. He is expected to begin his two-month training with the special forces regiment from 31 July to 15 August and is going to be patrolling the Kashmir valley, according to ANI report.

Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 2019. The unit is in Kashmir as part of Victor Force.He'll be taking duties of patrolling, guard&post duty and will be staying with troops pic.twitter.com/q7ddDR4fSk — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

“As requested by the officer (Dhoni) and approved by Army Headquarters; he will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with troops,” reported Hindustan Times.

Earlier this month, Dhoni had excused himself from India’s upcoming series against West Indies to serve his honorary rank in the Indian Army. He was given an honorary rank in 2011.

Amid mounting speculation around his international retirement after India's semi-final exit from the recent World Cup, Dhoni has told the BCCI that he will take a two-month sabbatical from the game to serve his paramilitary regiment.

Dhoni is a currently an honorary lieutenant-colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army. In 2015 he became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training in Agra training camp.

With inputs from agencies