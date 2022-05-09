MS Dhoni says failing to reach IPL 2022 playoffs won't be 'end of the world' for CSK

Chennai Super Kings continue to be in the contention for a playoffs spot after a win over Delhi Capitals but captain MS Dhoni feels that it won't be the "end of the world" even if they fail to qualify.

CSK registered a 91-run win over the Capitals on Sunday and jumped to the eighth position in the points table. To qualify, they need to win their remaining three games and hope for other results to go in their favour.

"If we make the playoffs, great. But even if we don't it's not the end of the world," Dhoni said after CSK's victory over Delhi Capitals.

"I am not a big fan of maths. Even in school, I wasn't good at it. Thinking of the net run-rate doesn't help. You just want to enjoy the IPL. When two other teams are playing, you don't want to be under pressure and thinking. You just have to think about what to do in the next game," he said.

Dhoni, however, added that CSK could have notched up a few wins in the earlier games.

"It would have been better if we would have had a win like this somewhere early. It was a perfect game."

Meanwhile, DC captain Rishabh Pant admitted that his side was outplayed in every department by CSK.

"I think they outplayed us in all departments. As Delhi Capitals, we have played a lot of close games, there had to be a game where there is a massive difference between the two sides and unfortunately we are on the receiving end," he said.

Pant said that the target for the team from hereon is very simple — win the remaining three matches.

"The only thing we can look forward to is the next three matches, if we win them then we will qualify."

One of DC's net bowlers has tested positive for COVID-19 and Prithvi Shaw is in the hospital, but Pant asserted that DC wouldn't want to use the off-field problems as an excuse.

"There is a fair bit going on amongst us, especially COVID-19 and we had few stomach infections, but we are not making an excuse and we just want to keep improving.

"Right now, we can be more positive and that's what we are going to be talking about to the boys, let's be more proactive and let's be in a good frame of mind to make good decisions in the next few matches," he concluded.

