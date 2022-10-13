MS Dhoni: Sachin Tendulkar was my cricketing role model, I always wanted to play like him

Former India captain MS Dhoni said that Sachin Tendulkar was his cricketing role model and idol while he grew up dreaming of becoming a cricketer.

Dhoni made his India debut in 2005 in an ODI series against Sri Lanka and went on to become one of the most prominent cricketers of all time. While many young players see him as an idol now, he didn’t hesitate in sharing that Tendulkar was his role model during his growing days.

Dhoni was addressing a crowd at an event wherein he inaugurated Chennai Super Kings-owned MS Dhoni Global School in Bangalore.

“Well, as a cricket role model, it is always Sachin Tendulkar. I was exactly like you guys, I used to watch Sachin Tendulkar play and always thought, ‘I want to play like him.’ Later on, I realised, I can’t play like him but inside in my heart, I always wanted to play like him,” Dhoni said at the event when he was asked about his role model growing up.

Watch the video here:



Dhoni went on to play 70 Tests, 117 ODIs, and a solitary T20I alongside Sachin Tendulkar in his illustrious career.

Dhoni inaugurated the school in Bangalore on 10 October, Monday. The school is the first franchise-owned Super Kings Academy in India and already had its branches in Chennai and Salem.

Dhoni also asked in a joking manner if sports qualified as a subject when asked about his favourite subject in school days.

