First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma jointly voted greatest captains in IPL history by former players, experts

Chennai Super Kings talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma were on Saturday jointly declared as the greatest captains of Indian Premier League by a jury comprising 20 former cricketers.

Press Trust of India, Apr 18, 2020 21:03:26 IST

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma were on Saturday jointly declared as the greatest captains of Indian Premier League by a jury comprising 20 former cricketers.

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma jointly voted greatest captains in IPL history by former players, experts

File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni and MI skipper Rohit Sharma. Sportzpics
Photo by: Sandeep Shetty /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Dhoni had shouldered the responsibility of taking CSK to 10 playoffs out of 11 seasons and winning three titles, while Rohit, who became the captain of Mumbai Indians in 2013, led them to four triumphs.

Former South African batsman AB De Villiers emerged as the greatest of all time in the batsmen category, while veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga took away the title in bowling.

Australia's Shane Watson, one of CSK's vital cogs in the wheel, won the battle among the all-rounders. The title of best coach went to Stephen Fleming of Chennai Super Kings, who pipped Trevor Bayliss of Kolkata Knight Riders by a small margin.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli was voted the greatest Indian batsman for being the highest scorer in the history of IPL with 5,412 runs in 177 matches.

The list was picked by Star Sports' expert jury, comprising 50 members which included 20 former cricketers, 10 senior sports journalists, 10 statisticians and analysts (10), on Cricket Connected.

The 13th IPL stands suspended "till further notice" by the BCCI owing to the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 21:03:26 IST

Tags : AB De Villiers, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, Lasith Malinga, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sports, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all