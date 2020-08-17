MS Dhoni retires: Virat Kohli shares video to thank MSD for memorable on-field moments

A day after Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, India skipper Kohli shared a video that typifies the bond two Indian cricket's stalwarts enjoyed.

The 70-second clip shared by Kohli shows the partnership shared by the two batsmen. The first part of the video was from the 2014 World T20 semi-finals when India was playing against South Africa.

Kohli, who was batting, took a single to level scores. With one run needed to win, Dhoni blocks the final ball of the over bowled by Beuran Hendricks, thereby giving Kohli the chance to hit the winning run.

"Yes, he gave me a chance to finish the game off. I had told him, ‘Aap khatam karo (you do it)’, but he told me, ‘Tune acchi batting kari hain, to ye mera gift hain tere liye (you have batted well, take this gift from me)'."

The second part of the clip was from the 2016 edition of the World T20 where India were up against Australia. During the match at Mohali, Kohli and Dhoni skittled down the run chase with their excellent running between the wickets. Kohli shared a clip of them stealing two runs in a high octane chase, showcasing the fine understanding between the duo.

Sharing the video, Kohli wrote, "Thank you for these moments skip."

He added that he could not explain the mutual trust, respect and understanding he and Dhoni shared better than the video that he had posted.

"The first one explains perfectly well who he is, selfless in the most intense moments...." Kohli said.

Thank you for these moments skip. I couldn't explain the mutual trust, respect and understanding we share better than these two videos I'm posting here today. The first one explains perfectly well who he is , selfless in the most intense moments.... pic.twitter.com/DYWvJ9ojOv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2020



He added the second part of the video is about the trust and chemistry the two had over the years while batting together.

Kohli in another tweet said that whenever Dhoni used to call him, he used to put his head down and run.

"Mutual respect and understanding isn't a thing of chance, it develops naturally when 2 individuals are aligned & have the same vision and for us, that vision was always to make India win! Thank you for the memories skip," the Indian captain wrote.

...The second one is about the kind of trust & chemistry we had over the years while batting together. In this moment I was only focused on his call & I knew we both would be able to make those 2 runs because of the trust we shared in one another... — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2020

In a video shared on BCCI official Twitter page, Kohli on 16 August told Dhoni, "You will always be my captain."

"Words fall short a lot of times in life and I think this is one of those moments. All I can say is that you will always be that guy who sat in the last seat of the bus," Kohli said.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni left many surprised by announcing his retirement on 15 August 2020. The 39-year-old cricketer will, however, continue to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League (IPL).