MS Dhoni retires: Inzamam-ul-Haq says Indian legend 'shouldn't have taken retirement while sitting at home'

Following MS Dhoni's announcement about his retirement, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has wished the Indian legend the best and added that this was perhaps not the right way for a player of his stature to say goodbye to international cricket.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel 'The Match Winner’, Inzamam-ul-Haq said, "Dhoni has millions of fans across the globe who want to see him play on the ground. In my opinion, a player of such stature, shouldn’t have taken retirement while sitting at home. He should have announced retirement from the ground."

Elaborating upon his view, Inzamam recalled a conversation he had with Sachin when he had suggested that the legend conclude his journey where he had begun.

According to the video, Inzamam said that he told Sachin that when he has such a big fan base, he should ideally end his journey from the ground since it is where he had earned their respect and stardom.

Inzamam signed off by saying, "If he had walked out from the game in front of all his fans, people would have felt happier, I would have felt happier. Because he has been such a great captain for India. His winning ratio, the way he led the team, the way he created players, he deserves a tribute from his fans at the ground."