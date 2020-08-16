MS Dhoni retires: From 183 not out to game-changing move in 2011 World Cup, five moments that define MSD’s legacy

MS Dhoni's cult following in this country has a very simple reason behind it. He's produced results for India, either by finishing things in his own style or by directing things from behind the scene, all while making sure that his art was always on display. The cameras were always on Dhoni, especially when he was on the ground and if his side was under pressure.

He relished captaincy and its pressure and made it look like an act of heroism. Not that it wasn't one. The Imrans, Kapils, Waughs and Lloyds had done the same before, but he did in his own style, leading very much by example. At any given time, the masterful Dhoni had an ace up his sleeve, a moment of brilliance that was worthy of winning a match, a series or a tournament.

Upon his decision to hang up his boots and retire from international cricket, five writers from Firstpost.com write about their favourite MS Dhoni moment:

183 not out against Sri Lanka in 2005 — Anish Anand

MS Dhoni was probably part of more iconic moments than any other player in Indian cricket. The two World Cup victories, the ICC Champions Trophy, IPL titles and countless match-turning knocks. Indian cricket reached its zenith post the debacle of 2007 World Cup and Dhoni was at the centre. He was the man leading the team.

But before these much-talked-about iconic moments happened, Dhoni entered the team as wicket-keeper batsman with a reputation of being a smasher of the ball. One innings in 2005 had defined that reputation and Dhoni proved that he was in for a long run in international cricket. He played an absolute blinder against Sri Lanka in the third ODI at Jaipur – an unbeaten knock of 183 in mere 145 balls. Promoted to No 3, Dhoni took the bowling attack featuring the likes of Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan and helped India chase 299 in mere 46.1 overs.

To see that flamboyant nature of that innings, witnessing those 15 fours and 10 sixes, it was impossible not to fall in love with the player.

2007 World T20 final — Jigar Mehta

This was the moment that defined MS Dhoni the captain. A high-pressure match, a final of a high-profile tournament against arch-rivals. The game was set up on a knife's edge. It was Dhoni's litmus test as a captain on the big stage. There were 13 required off the final over,Pakistan were nine down. He had his senior pro, Harbhajan Singh, at his disposal. A set Misbah is on strike. But Dhoni turned to the inexperienced medium-pacer Joginder Sharma who had played just eight international games and handed him the ball. It turned out to be a masterstroke. The first one was way outside off for a wide, the next one Misbah missed, and the third one went out of the park for a six. With 6 needed off four, Joginder provided a moment of anxiety and joy in equal measure as Misbah went for a scoop but mishit it to short fine leg where Sreesanth pouched it safely to send the nation into a frenzy.

"Dhoni did not hesitate before giving me the ball," Sharma later revealed in a column in Hindustan Times. "Pakistan needed 13 runs from the last over, and he told me, 'don’t think about the runs that they need, think about your bowling. If you get hit, don’t over-think, just concentrate on the next ball. Whatever is the result, be confident you have my support'.”

A fearless captain leading a young team brought smiles to the nation recuperating from the group stage exit at 2007 World Cup. That moment and that tournament signalled the announcement of MS Dhoni the captain.

ICC World Cup 2011 final — PN Vishnu

If there was a series of 'Forever Dhoni' moments in international cricket, his heroics in the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka would undoubtedly top that list. Dhoni entered this match having had an average performance with the bat at the World Cup — scoring just 150 runs in seven matches.

India were 114-3, chasing a target of 275, Dhoni promoted up the order to number five. He scored his half-century in 52 balls with a boundary off Muttiah Muralitharan’s ball towards extra cover, but there were no celebrations yet as he quietly raised his bat. In the overs that followed, Dhoni and Gambhir (97) scripted a formidable 109-run stand for the fourth wicket.

At one stage, it even seemed if the duo would see off things, but a few overs later, Thisara Perera saw off Gambhir, silencing the Wankhede crowd. India were 223-4 from 41.2 overs, and Yuvraj Singh joined Dhoni. India’s victory became imminent when the duo added 11 runs each in the 47th and 48th over, with the hosts needing five runs from two overs.

Yuvraj picked up a single in the first ball of the 49th over, and it was up to Dhoni, who finished off with that six towards long-on as India lifted their second World Cup.

ICC Champions Trophy 2013 — Amit Banerjee

MS Dhoni’s legacy as a captain lies in the respect that he commanded from his teammates, his calm demeanour on the field even when under the pump or his incredible match awareness that helped him make crucial, game-changing decisions.

One such decision made by MSD that has since had a long-term impact on the Indian team was his call to promote Rohit Sharma to the top of the order alongside Shikhar Dhawan during India’s victorious 2013 Champions Trophy campaign.

Both Dhawan and Rohit had opened the innings for India occasionally in the past, but didn’t quite get the extended run at the top order as they would’ve liked with the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag still around.

The left-right hand pair finally commenced their long-running partnership as openers with back-to-back century stands against South Africa and West Indies, followed by partnerships worth 58 and 77 against Pakistan and Sri Lanka (semi-final) respectively.

The only time they blipped in that event was in the low-scoring thriller of a final, although few cared about that at the end of the match when India finally got their hands on the trophy after 11 years.

Even though KL Rahul has been breathing down their necks of late, the Rohit-Dhawan partnership remains one of India’s first-choice options when it comes to white-ball cricket.

And that will forever be one of Dhoni’s most valuable contributions to Indian cricket.

ICC 2016 T20 World Cup — Shubham Pandey

One of Dhoni's finest moments as a captain and a wicketkeeper came in Bengaluru in 2016 in the T20 World Cup, when Bangladesh, needing 11 runs in the last over to beat India in the Super 10 contest and with two good batsmen — Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim — in the middle, had Indian fans sweating.

Dhoni handed the ball to an inexperienced Hardik Pandya, and asked him to stick to back of the length deliveries as that was the bowler's strongest point. Pandya stuck to the plan and luckily for India, Bangladesh had a bit of a brain fade.

After scoring two consecutive boundaries off the second and third ball of the over, Rahim miscued a pull shot and was caught deep in the mid-wicket region. On the next ball, Mahmudullah went for another glory shot and lost his wicket as well.

Suddenly, Bangladesh now needed 2 off the last ball and there were two tail-enders at the crease. Dhoni, behind the stumps, took his right glove off. He knew that they were going to run at any cost even if the batsman was beaten. And this is exactly what happened on the last ball of the over. Pandya bowled a back of the length, Shuvagata Hom missed it completely, Mustafizur Rahman ran from the non-strikers' end.

They wanted a single to tie the game. But Dhoni, even with pads on, turned out to be quicker than him and the idea of taking the gloves off had worked. It meant that he did not have to waste time to take it off now. He collected the ball and ran up to the stumps, dislodged the bails, microseconds before Rahman could touch the crease. The umpires went upstairs to check, but Dhoni smiling at his teammates after having effected the run-out, had already declared the outcome - it was out.