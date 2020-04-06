First Cricket
MS Dhoni owns Lasith Malinga in IPL battles between CSK and MI: Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes the IPL rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians pits the game's best finisher, M S Dhoni, against the best death bowler, Lasith Malinga, in which the former India captain owns the veteran Sri Lankan.

Press Trust of India, Apr 06, 2020 13:31:18 IST

Super Kings have made 8 finals in 10 editions they have played in and Mumbai five in 12 editions, having won four out of those summit clashes.

File image Mahendra Singh Dhoni. SportsPicz

"It's about consistency, CSK have never missed the final series, have won the most knockout matches, it's the expectation and reliance on these IPL teams to produce Indian players and CSK have produced the most uncapped players for India and it's a real desire that they have to continue to develop players in that regard," Styris told Star Sports.

"It's about the best finisher in the game against the best finisher bowler. Dhoni vs Malinga and Dhoni owns Malinga," he said.

Chennai may be the most consistent side in IPL history but of late Mumbai Indians have managed to gain an upper hand, feels former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians have won the IPL four times and Chennai Super Kings thrice.

"...when we look at winning percentage, which is a good way of looking at teams, a good winning record, CSK is right up there, but of late, there's been a surge by Mumbai Indians coming through the ranks, winning titles as well," Manjrekar told Star Sports.

"Mumbai Indians have won 4, CSK has won 3 but they have played less IPL (they were banned for two seasons). When you look at that, Mumbai Indians is emerging as a team that is threatening CSK in the last few years, they have actually been the better team than CSK, a couple of IPL titles to MI."

Mumbai had pipped Super Kings in the final of the previous edition.

"When MI come to the final, they tend to win it, CSK not as much. When you look at the entire IPL, CSK go first, but of late, maybe Mumbai Indians have a slight edge."

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 13:31:18 IST

