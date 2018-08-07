First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
SA in SL | 3rd ODI Aug 05, 2018
SL Vs SA
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

MS Dhoni or Rahul Dravid just as important as 'larger-than-life' Virat Kohli for world cricket, says ICC chief executive

Cricket needs 'larger than life' characters like Virat Kohli but it equally needs a MS Dhoni or a Rahul Dravid, says ICC chief executive David Richardson.

Press Trust of India, August 07, 2018

London: The world of cricket needs it "larger than life characters" like Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes but it "equally needs" a Mahendra Singh Dhoni or a Rahul Dravid to "stay on the good side of the line", feels ICC chief executive David Richardson.

At the MCC's 2018 Cowdrey Lecture, Richardson expressed his concerns about the amount of cheating and sledging in international cricket, expecting more initiative from the players and coaches.

File image of India's captain Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. AP

File image of India's captain Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. AP

"On the field, the cricket needs its larger than life characters. It needs Colin Milburns, Freddie Flintoffs, Shane Warnes, Virat Kohlis, Ben Stokes but it equally needs Frank Worrells, Mahendra Singh Dhonis, Rahul Dravids, and its Colin Cowdreys to make sure that we all stay in the good side of that line," Richardson said during his lecture.

However, the former Proteas keeper-batsman agreed that ICC "do not have all the answers to the challenges" it faces but are "working collectively to solve them".

"Personal abuse, fielders giving send-offs to batsmen who have been dismissed, unnecessary physical contact, players threatening not to play in protest against an umpire's decision and ball tampering; this isn't the version of our sport that we want to project to the world," he said.

Richardson spoke about the steps taken by the ICC to penalise any kind of personal abuse with a six-Test or 12-match suspension in limited-overs cricket.

He informed that ICC is working on "educating the players on what it means to play the game within the spirit."

Richardson also spoke about how a home team should maintain the principles of respect for the opposition during a bilateral series.

The touring team should be treated as "honoured guests with the standard of practice facilities and other logistical arrangements exactly the same as the home team, if not better".

The ICC chief executive seemed a tad disappointed in the manner national team coaches have supported the boorish behaviour of their players. He cited the example of former South African all-rounder Mike Proctor, who during his time as national coach would ensure that an umpiring decision had "unqualified acceptance".

"Too many coaches or team managers of recent times are too quick to side with their players, blame the umpires for being biased against their team, storming off to the match referee's room to complain," he added.

"Winning must obviously be the aim of any game but not at all costs, not when it means compromising the integrity of the game," he said.

Richardson also found it hard to believe that players are not aware as to what amounts to ball tampering, terming it "disingenuous".
"Over the last few months, I have read comments from players requesting guidance on what is allowed in relation to the ball. Asking if they can chew gum, wear sunscreen or drink a sugary drink," he said.

"The laws are simple and straightforward do not change the condition of the ball using an artificial substance and if you are caught, don't complain. Saying others do it is not a defence. You are cheating," Richardson added.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018

Tags : #Ben Stoke #Cricket #David Richardson #Fair Play #ICC #MS Dhoni #Rahul Dravid #SportsTracker #Virat Kohli

Also See

Being #SelfMade is never giving up




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all