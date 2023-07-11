Deepak Chahar is among multiple players who have benefitted by playing under former India captain MS Dhoni. The pacer who plays for Chennai Super Kings in IPL under Dhoni’s guidance has already played numerous matches for India.

It’s also well known that Dhoni shares a great relationship with Chahar, but recently the CSK captain has opened up on his equation with the fast bowler. They both have been seen sharing many funny moments on the pitch.

Dhoni compared Chahar to a “drug” and also joked that the pacer would not mature during his lifetime.

“Deepak Chahar is like a drug, if he is not there, you would think, where is he – if he is around, you would think, why he is here – good part is that he is maturing but he takes time and that is the problem, in my lifetime, I won’t see him matured (smiles),” Dhoni said at the launch event of Tamil film Let’s Get Married which is being produced by the cricketer’s company.

Chahar had also spoken about his relationship with Dhoni in an episode of Breakfast with Champions with Gaurav Kapur. He recounted an incident from a CSK match when he was asked to bowl during the death overs.

“I was bowling in the death overs for the very first time. They never made me bowl in the death because it was not needed. There were bowlers like Shardul and Bravo to bowl the death overs. Now Bravo got injured. It was a critical match,” Chahar said on Breakfast with Champions.

Chahar then gave away two successive beamers and this enraged Dhoni.

“He (Dhoni came to me and said ‘you act smart as if you know everything. Why are you bowling in this manner?’ I was thinking that my career was over. Then I gave 5 runs off the next 5 balls and after the match he hugged me,” the pacer added.