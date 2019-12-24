MS Dhoni named skipper of Cricket Australia's ODI team of the decade; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma also feature in XI
Apart from MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made the cut in Cricket Australia's ODI lineup of the year.
Melbourne: Wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni has been named captain of Cricket Australia's (CA) ODI team of the decade.
"The input of MS Dhoni with the bat did tail off during the latter part of the decade, but he was a dominant force in a golden period for India's ODI side. Having assured his greatness by guiding his nation to World Cup glory on home soil in 2011, the right-hander became India's ultimate finisher with the bat," CA said while praising Dhoni.
"Dhoni's average of more than 50 is undoubtedly boosted by the fact 49 of his innings were unbeaten. But on the 28 occasions, he has been not out in a run chase this decade, India have lost only three times. And his work behind the stumps has rarely let him or his bowlers down," it added.
The 38-year-old Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he last played competitive cricket during the World Cup. He had to endure criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the tournament. Especially in the games against England and New Zealand (semi-final), he had to bear the brunt of netizens who deemed him as the reason for the Men in Blue's loss. Rohit and South Africa's Hashim Amla have been chosen as the side's openers.
Former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers has been also chosen to play at the number four batting position.
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shikhar Dhawan did not make the ODI team of the decade, but CA listed them as honourary mentions.
On Monday, CA had announced their Test team of the decade and Kohli was announced as the skipper of the side.
CA's ODI team of the decade: Rohit Sharma, Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni (captain), Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan.
CA's Test team of the decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, Nathan Lyon, James Anderson.
Updated Date:
Dec 24, 2019 11:20:31 IST
