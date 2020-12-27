MS Dhoni named captain of ICC T20I Team of the Decade, four Indians in playing XI

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced a men's T20I Team of the Decade led by now-retired MS Dhoni and three other Indian players. The XI comprises of two Australians, two West Indians, one South African and one player each from Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

There is no representation from 2010 winners and 2016 runners-up England, New Zealand and Pakistan. Additionally England are the No 1 ranked side in the world and Pakistan were at the top earlier.

The Indian trio, besides MS Dhoni, in the list are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Other players in the list are Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, AB de Villiers, Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga.

As evident, the side has three front line bowlers (Bumrah, Malinga and Rashid) and two part-timers in Pollard and Maxwell.

In the past decade, India have reached the final of the T20I World Cup in 2014 and semi-finals in 2016. Both times, India were led by MS Dhoni. He retired earlier this year having played 98 T20Is while scoring 1617 runs with two half centuries from 85 innings.

On 28 December, ICC will declare men's and women's Player of the Decade, Test Player of the Decade, men's and women's ODI Player of the Decade, men's and women's T20I Player of the Decade, men's and women's Associate Player of the Decade and Sprit of Cricket Award from the last 10 years. It will be available on Star Sports Network and ICC Digital channels from 2 PM IST (8:30 AM GMT).

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga