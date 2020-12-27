MS Dhoni named captain of ICC T20I and ODI Teams of the Decade, Virat Kohli to lead Test side

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced glittering men's and women's teams for different formats from the last decade. Now-retired MS Dhoni was named captain of the T20I and ODI Teams of the Decade and Virat Kohli was picked to lead the Test side. The T20I side comprises of four Indian players, three in the ODI side and two in the Test side.

The T20I XI comprises of two Australians, two West Indians, one South African and one player each from Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. There is no representation from 2010 winners and 2016 runners-up England, New Zealand and Pakistan. Additionally England are the No 1 ranked side in the world and Pakistan were at the top earlier.

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are present in both the limited over sides while Kohli finds a place in the Test team as well. Jasprit Bumrah finds a spot among three front line bowlers in the T20I side. Other players in the T20I Team of the Decade are Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, AB de Villiers, Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga.

Besides Kohli, Rohit and MS Dhoni, other players to have found a spot in multiple formats are David Warner (ODI and Test), AB de Villiers (T20I and ODI), Malinga (T20I and ODI), Ben Stokes (ODI and Test).

On 28 December, ICC will declare men's and women's Player of the Decade, Test Player of the Decade, men's and women's ODI Player of the Decade, men's and women's T20I Player of the Decade, men's and women's Associate Player of the Decade and Sprit of Cricket Award from the last 10 years. It will be available on Star Sports Network and ICC Digital channels from 2 PM IST (8:30 AM GMT).

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga

ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson