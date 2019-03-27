MS Dhoni moves SC against Amrapali group over unpaid dues worth Rs 40 crore
'The embattled real estate group owes Rs 40 crore to the former cricket captain over his services to the group while acting as a brand ambassador,' Dhoni's lawyer said.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
With A-SAT test, India takes leap in space defence: Mission Shakti can nullify Chinese cyber attacks at time of war
-
Stray cattle menace Part 3: With cattle trade seized up, will the 'cow belt' soon become 'buffalo country'?
-
Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Theresa May faces resignation pressure
-
'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his road to glory at 2016 Rio Olympics
-
In Uttarakhand's hills, BJP's nationalism strikes a chord; voters downplay local issues, say problems can be solved later
-
Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for return of high taxes or hyperinflation
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint murals, as part of a St+art India project
-
Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't pay heed to glaring age gaps
-
PM Modi's Address To The Nation: 'मिशन शक्ति कामयाब, चौथा स्पेस सुपरपावर बना भारत'
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अमित शाह की गिरिराज सिंह को शुभकामना, बोले- बेगूसराय से ही लड़ेंगे चुनाव
-
'NYAY' पर उठ रहे सवालों के बीच बोले चिदंबरम- मोदी के '15 लाख' पर किसी ने प्रश्न नहीं पूछा
-
Mission Shakti: अखिलेश का PM मोदी पर प्रहार, कहा- जमीनी मुद्दों से बंटाया देश का ध्यान
-
गोवा: MGP के दो MLA बीजेपी में हुए शामिल, डिप्टी सीएम की मंत्रिमंडल से छुट्टी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday knocked the doors of the Supreme Court seeking its direction to Amrapali group for payment of his pending dues allegedly amounting to Rs 40 crore towards his services to the real-estate company.
"The embattled real estate group owes Rs 40 crore to the former cricket captain over his services to the group while acting as a brand ambassador," Dhoni's lawyer M L Lahoti told ANI.
File image of MS Dhoni. AFP
The plea is yet to come up before the apex court.The top court had last month allowed Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali Group CMD Anil Sharma and two other directors in a criminal complaint filed against them.
It had directed attachment of Sharma's personal properties including a bungalow in South Delhi. It had made clear that the properties of the other two directors would also be attached.
The court had asked the forensic auditors to complete their investigation on transfer and/or divergence of homebuyers’ money by Amrapali group.
On 25 January, it had given a go-ahead to the government-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to start the process of completing two stalled Amrapali housing projects.
The matter was then heard by a division bench of Justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit.
Updated Date:
Mar 27, 2019 18:20:42 IST
Also See
BCCI ready to work with NADA after laying down its conditions; doping body awaits board's official nod
IPL 2019: Mahendra Singh Dhoni opens up about 2013 spot-fixing scandal, says it was most depressing period of his life
IPL 2019: 'Young Gayle' Nicholas Pooran sees stint at Kings XI Punjab as opportunity to seal World Cup spot for Windies