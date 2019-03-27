New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Tuesday knocked the doors of the Supreme Court seeking its direction to Amrapali group for payment of his pending dues allegedly amounting to Rs 40 crore towards his services to the real-estate company.

"The embattled real estate group owes Rs 40 crore to the former cricket captain over his services to the group while acting as a brand ambassador," Dhoni's lawyer M L Lahoti told ANI.

The plea is yet to come up before the apex court.The top court had last month allowed Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali Group CMD Anil Sharma and two other directors in a criminal complaint filed against them.

It had directed attachment of Sharma's personal properties including a bungalow in South Delhi. It had made clear that the properties of the other two directors would also be attached.

The court had asked the forensic auditors to complete their investigation on transfer and/or divergence of homebuyers’ money by Amrapali group.

On 25 January, it had given a go-ahead to the government-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to start the process of completing two stalled Amrapali housing projects.

The matter was then heard by a division bench of Justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit.