'MS Dhoni looking 15 years older than his real age': Former skipper's new look shocks fans, leads to memes and tweets fest

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni made the headlines on Saturday after a video of himself sporting a grey beard went viral on social media. In an Instagram post on his daughter Ziva’s official page, the 38-year-old can be seen having some playful moments with Ziva while donning his new look.

FirstCricket Staff, May 10, 2020 10:52:00 IST

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni made the headlines on Saturday after a video of himself sporting a grey beard went viral on social media. In an Instagram post on his daughter Ziva's official page, the 38-year-old can be seen indulging in some playful moments with Ziva while donning his new look.


#runninglife post sunset !

While cricket analyst Ayaz Memon later took to Twitter to end the doubts if that was for real or if it had been photoshopped, fans too joined the fun by flooding the micro-blogging site with memes.

One of the fans even felt that Dhoni seemed to look 15 years older than his actual age:

Another fan commented on his 'Salt and Pepper' look:

There was another fan who compared 38-year-old Dhoni's 'older' look to a 'younger' looking Shahid Afridi.

Dhoni's international future has been a major talking point since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup last year. He was set to return to competitive cricket this summer with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic meant that the tournament was declared suspended, thereby prolonging his comeback.

