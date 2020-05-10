Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni made the headlines on Saturday after a video of himself sporting a grey beard went viral on social media. In an Instagram post on his daughter Ziva’s official page, the 38-year-old can be seen indulging in some playful moments with Ziva while donning his new look.



View this post on Instagram #runninglife post sunset ! A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on May 8, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

While cricket analyst Ayaz Memon later took to Twitter to end the doubts if that was for real or if it had been photoshopped, fans too joined the fun by flooding the micro-blogging site with memes.

Somebody forwarded this photo. Is it really @msdhoni or has somebody been doing overtime on photoshop? pic.twitter.com/KxSz9AHRg5 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 9, 2020

MS Dhoni's situation being in quarantine. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gyatnkFYGq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 8, 2020

One of the fans even felt that Dhoni seemed to look 15 years older than his actual age:

Dhoni looking 15 years older than his real age. pic.twitter.com/aG5rQk6c6y — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoor_ze) May 8, 2020

Another fan commented on his 'Salt and Pepper' look:

Aww... M. S Dhoni in Salt And Pepper Look... :-)) 😘@ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/2tMT4HKKRG — Mohan Raina (@UnluckMohan) May 8, 2020

There was another fan who compared 38-year-old Dhoni's 'older' look to a 'younger' looking Shahid Afridi.

40 years Old Shahid Afridi and 38 Years Old Ms. Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/YpcylhCyYR — Malik Mubashar ( Ramshaa 10 May 🎂🎂) (@Mubashar_says) May 9, 2020

Dhoni's international future has been a major talking point since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup last year. He was set to return to competitive cricket this summer with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic meant that the tournament was declared suspended, thereby prolonging his comeback.

