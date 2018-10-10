MS Dhoni likely to play for Jharkhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy knock-outs
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in all likelihood, will play in the knock-outs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after Jharkhand qualified for the quarter-finals of the national one-day Competition.
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in all likelihood, will play in the knock-outs of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after Jharkhand qualified for the quarter-finals of the national one-day Competition.
Dhoni has been training with the Jharkhand team but didn't play in the group league encounters of the team after coming back from Asia Cup.
File photo of MS Dhoni. Reuters
There has been growing concerns about his batting form as he has not been able to force the pace during the middle overs even though he has the safest pair of gloves along with an astute tactical mind.
In the current year, Dhoni has played only 15 ODIs and 7 T20 Internationals - effectively only 22 days for India and at times his lack of match time becomes pretty evident.
It has also become very difficult as neither the state association nor the national selectors are aware as to how Dhoni manages his domestic calendar.
It is learnt that Dhoni has been given the freedom to pick and choose the limited over games that he wants to play for Jharkhand.
All the knock-out matches will be held in Bengaluru. India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma will also be playing for Mumbai.
Oct 10, 2018
