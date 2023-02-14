'Three legends': Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni poses with Kedar Jadhav and Pankaj Tripathi

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is slated to begin in April this year. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the Chennai Super Kings skipper in action, for perhaps the last time considering the fact that he will ring his 42nd birthday on 7 July.

While there is still some time for Dhoni to wear the yellow kit, he has been creating much buzz across the internet after being captured with his former India teammate Kedar Jadhav and Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi.

Jadhav, on Monday, dropped a group photo on his Instagram where the trio could be seen posing for the camera.

On that star-studded evening, Jadhav donned an off-white and yellow patterned shirt, which he teamed up with a pair of blue denims. Dhoni was captured sporting a dapper mustard-yellow blazer, with a light blue shirt underneath.

On the other hand, ace actor Pankaj Tripathi was dressed in a traditional outfit, comprising a collared Nehru jacket, paired with a kurta of a soft pink shade.

Kedar Jadhav captioned the post, “A day well spent.” Since being dropped on Instagram, the post has received significant attention garnering as many as 55,000 likes so far.

Though the reason behind the meeting is not yet clear, fans are going crazy after watching the reunion of Dhoni with his close friend Jadhav, who also served the Chennai-based franchise for three IPL seasons from 2018-2020.

The comment section was flooded with numerous heart emojis as social media users showered their love for the veteran cricketers. Appreciation was also shown for Pankaj Tripathi, who is equally brilliant in his field and has already built his stature as one of the most talented actors in the industry.

A fan urged Jadhav to make a comeback in the IPL saying, “Sir, please come back to IPL.” Notably, the 37-year-old last appeared in the franchise tournament for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2021 edition. Another user noted, “Good actor and good cricketers.” An individual termed the trio “three legends.”

Kedar Jadhav did not feature in any cricket match for more than a year before making a roaring comeback for his Ranji Trophy side Maharashtra in the ongoing season. Though people had raised questions regarding his form and fitness, the seasoned campaigner silenced the critics with some blistering knocks. In his comeback fixture against Assam, the right-handed batter registered a double-century, scoring 283 runs. Following a few good scores, he played a centurion knock of 128 runs in a must-win game against Mumbai last month.

In his upcoming project, Pankaj Tripathi will essay the character of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the movie, Main Atal Hoon, helmed by Ravi Jadhav. The poster of the film, as well as Tripathi’s first look, was unveiled on 25 December 2022, on the 98th birth anniversary of Vajpayee.

