First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 6 May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
PAK in ENG | 3rd ODI May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

MS Dhoni is among smartest guys in cricket, he gives me the freedom to do my things, says skipper Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli hit back at MS Dhoni's critics, saying that the criticism is sad and people lack patience while the team has only benefited from veterans' experience

FirstCricket Staff, May 15, 2019 11:33:01 IST

Virat Kohli took over India's Test captaincy during India's tour of Australia in 2014-15 after MS Dhoni retired from the longest format. But it was only in 2018 that Kohli embarked on the biggest captaincy assignment of his career. With overseas Test series against South Africa, England, and Australia, 2018-19 season was nothing short of baptism by fire for the young Indian side led by the fiery Delhi lad.

Series defeats against Proteas and Poms despite some valiant fights seriously dented the image of the 'new-look' Indian side but they eventually emerged as warriors after a historic Test series win Down Under in Australia. The journey was also wrapped with numerous significant ODI series wins and Asia Cup win. More importantly, the current Indian side has carved out a distinct identity for itself, which is known for playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

File image of Virat Kohli. AFP

File image of Virat Kohli. AFP

Kohli, who admirably led India during the difficult phase, termed the period as 'challenging' in an interview with Cricbuzz but also added that the results have left him 'very proud'.

“It's been a challenging year and one that has left us very proud of the way we carried ourselves. To head to the toughest of destinations with a young but fiercely proud bunch was amazing. That's precisely how we have approached every big series that we played between January 2018 and now. We were very clear about what we wanted to do as team and where we want to head,” Kohli said.

One of the main reasons behind India's successful run and domination of world cricket is the solid partnership between Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. While Shastri is perceived as a yes-man to Kohli by many, the Indian captain feels the duo's work has allowed the team to change its culture.

"It's gone into a sort of an auto-mode now and the reason is because of the work that's been put in over the last 15-odd months. Culture management has been the calling card and that's something the team management has been particularly convinced about... The guys have responded to it beautifully. It's a different picture that's been posted outside. Within the team, we know the mindset we carry. We're going with a group of people and this is not about individuals. This is everybody's effort," Kohli said.

Another person on whom Kohli relies heavily is former captain MS Dhoni. With the World Cup fast approaching, Dhoni has been identified as an indispensable member of the team, courtesy his lightning-quick wicket-keeping skills, finishing panache and supercomputer cricketing brain. However, Dhoni also had to cope a fair share of criticism lately for his waning power-hitting skills and struggle to rotate strikes in limited overs cricket.

Kohli, however, termed all the criticism unfortunate and said that Dhoni's presence allows the captain to do his thing.

"That's unfortunate. Honestly, I think people lack patience. An odd day here, a poor one there, and chatter becomes endless. But the fact is that MS Dhoni is among the smartest guys in the game. Behind the stumps, as I said, he's priceless. It gives me the freedom to do my thing. Someone like MS is around with a wealth of experience," said the India captain.

The 30-yeard-old also put the historic Test series win in Australia at par with the 2011 World Cup. While he regarded the ODI tournament as the "most important," Kohli added that the challenges of five-day cricket and the rarity of the win also make the Test triumph special.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 11:37:34 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Indian Cricket, MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all