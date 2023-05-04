Will MS Dhoni retire at the end of IPL 2023 is a question on every cricket fan’s mind and the Chennai Super Kings captain wants to keep everyone guessing. In the game against Lucknow Super Giants, commentator Danny Morrison asked Dhoni at the toss about IPL 2023 being his last season but the former India captain came up with a cheeky response in reply.

“How are you enjoying your last season,” Morrison asked Dhoni.

To this, Dhoni replied: “You’ve decided it is my last IPL, not me.”

MS Dhoni was at his coolest best at the toss as he faced a googly from Danny Morrison – are we set for another season of Thala next year? 😍#LSGvCSK #IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/WSoHMKSRuP — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 3, 2023

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh while commenting on MS Dhoni’s IPL future stated only Dhoni knows when he’ll retire.

“Only MS Dhoni knows when Dhoni will retire. I said last year that will play this year. I don’t know if he will play next year as well. Yes, if he plays next year, the fans will be happy to see him playing. Fans have always wanted to see him playing,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif went on highlight the importance of MS Dhoni – who isn’t just a player but also a mentor – in the CSK set-up.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Md Kaif said, “Mahi is no longer playing as a player but as a mentor. He chooses the team. Let’s get on the field. He does not tease the seniors much but keeps on teaching the youth all the time. He wants every player, playing under him, to perform well as it will make the team’s job easier.”

CSK’s game against LSG in Lucknow ended in no result after rain played spoilsport.

Batting first, LSG were 125/7 when rain interrupted the game and it had to be called off.

CSK are third in the table with 11 points from 10 matches. LSG with the same number of points for the same number of games are second with a superior net run rate.

