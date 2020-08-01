MS Dhoni has lost 'bit of fitness' and 'past his prime,' reckons former India all-rounder Roger Binny

The future of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a topic of much debate. Now, Roger Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup -winning Indian team, has said that he believes Dhoni has lost a 'bit of his fitness'.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Binny said, “He [MS Dhoni] has lost a bit of fitness. There are younger players coming through the system. He was good enough to pass on the gloves to the younger players which is good of him. But I think he is past his best.”

The former all-rounder, mentioning about Dhoni’s performance in the last couple of seasons, asserted that the spark which had been seen in Dhoni has been missing now. “Seeing him the last couple of seasons, he is easily past his best cricket which we have seen him capable of doing," he stated.

However, Binny also said that Dhoni was the best person to decide on his retirement.

Expressing his thoughts on Dhoni’s retirement from the longer format in the middle of the 2014 India-Australia-Test match series, he said that after sometimes a player’s body does not respond the way he wanted it to.

Binny, talking of the 2014 Test series, said that he felt the wicketkeeper-batsman was “feeling the pinch on the field.”

Dhoni is expected to play in the upcoming Indian Premier League, which is going to take place in the UAE.

According to InsideSport, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, which is led by Dhoni, is planning to send their players to Dubai by chartered flights. CSK will reportedly depart for Dubai on 10 or 11 August and they may start training from 15 August.

Dhoni has not played competitive cricket since last year, when India crashed out of the World Cup after losing to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

When the schedule for IPL 2020 was announced, Dhoni’s fans went berserk on social media, hoping that they would get to see him play again.