Ever since the beginning of IPL 2023, there have been speculations about it being Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s last season. But CSK’s opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway would like to disagree. They think ‘Captain Cool’ still has more in the tank.

The duo, in an interview on the IPL website, had a free-wheeling conversation about their experience this season, making the playoffs and most importantly playing under Dhoni’s captaincy.

“Hopefully this is not his (Dhoni’s) last season,” said Conway. “No, he’s got five more years in him,” Gaikwad said, reaffirming Conway’s sentiments.

The Gaikwad-Conway pair has gathered 1047 runs between them in 20 matches for CSK, which include four 100-plus partnerships, making them second only to the duo of Mike Hussey and Murali Vijay.

The partnership was seen in true colours only recently on Saturday when they made an opening stand for 141 runs off just 87 balls. Thanks to the rocket start, CSK registered a dominating 77 runs win over Delhi Capitals, making them the second team to secure a playoff berth.

“There are a few things that help us in our partnerships; one is our communication. I like to talk a lot in the middle, always asking questions. And the left-right combination also certainly helps us. If I’m stalling in the middle on one end, I know you’re going to start smashing from the other,” said Conway.

Now into the knockoffs, CSK will take on defending champions Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier on 23 May.

