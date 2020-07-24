MS Dhoni has encouraged me to try new things day-in, day-out, reveals R Ashwin

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has proven to be an asset for the Indian cricket team by picking up crucial wickets and helping the team put up handsome scores in the past. In a recent interview, the Tamil Nadu player recalled how he had found a supportive captain in Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Having started as a super economical spinner in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and then moving on to the national side, Ashwin has played several years under MS Dhoni.

While speaking with Sportskeeda, the bowler was asked to share a story that has left a "positive mark" on his career. To this, Ashwin said, while a lot of people might not associate the story with MS Dhoni but he would like to bring something to the surface.

“Many a times, when people question MS Dhoni about how he does it, he talks about the process and doesn’t divulge a lot of his secrets. But heart of heart, one person who has encouraged me day-in day-out for whoever I am today, in terms of doing things differently trying new things is MS Dhoni," he added.

Recalling the wide range of criticisms he received for "trying too much", Ashwin said Dhoni had been extremely supportive. He would tell him that his biggest power is to "ball anything". He would also boost up the former captain of Kings XI Punjab's spirits by saying that at the end of the day, Ashwin was "very talented" and "good" at what he did.

The interview also focused on his stint as a captain of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin said, "I put my heart and soul into what I could for Kings XI. Sometimes things are not meant to be."

He also made it clear that he will not miss being the captain as he goes on to try his luck with Delhi Capitals this season. He said that he had become "richer as an individual after leading for two seasons at Kings XI Punjab". Calling it a "proper business show where you got to deliver", Ashwin accepted that he could not deliver as he "failed to take the team to the playoffs for two seasons".