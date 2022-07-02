MS Dhoni gets knee treated by Ayurvedic doctor for Rs 40

Former India cricketer MS Dhoni is getting his knee treated by an Ayurvedic doctor, who is charging the 2011 World Cup-winning captain just Rs 40 for the treatment, reported Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar.

The 40-year-old cricketer turned to Ayurveda for help after finding no solution to his prolonged knee pain for months through conventional treatments.

The Ayurvedic doctor is identified as Vandan Singh Khervar, who lives in forest area of Lapung, some 70kms away from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

As per the report, Khervar was taken by surprise when Dhoni came all the way to his village for treatment as he was informed by his neighbours that the cricketer is in the village looking for him. The villagers soon surrounded his home to catch a glimpse of the star.

"Dhoni comes like a normal patient without any pomp. He has no pride in being a celebrity. However, now every four days, the news of Dhoni's arrival gathers his fans here. So now he sits in his car while his medicine is administered to him," Khervar told IANS.

Khervar has also treated Dhoni's parents in the past as he has been administering him medicine for the last three months.

Dhoni was seen last playing professional cricket during the IPL 2022, where his team Chennai Super Kings finished ninth in the 10-team season. The 'keeper-batter took charge of the franchise midway through the season after Ravindra Jadeja couldn't bring results while leading CSK.

While it is unclear if Dhoni will play any domestic cricket leading to next season's IPL but he urged cricketers to take pride in playing district-level matches.

"Cricketers should be proud of representing their district. I am proud of the fact that I got the chance to represent my country, but it wouldn't have happened if I hadn't played for my district or school," Dhoni said.

