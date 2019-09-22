First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series | Match 6 Sep 21, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Sep 20, 2019
USA vs NAM
Namibia beat USA by 139 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC League 2 Sep 23, 2019
NAM vs PNG
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

MS Dhoni extends his unavailability till November; set to skip Vijay Hazare Trophy, Bangladesh T20Is

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has extended his break from competitive cricket by two months, thus ruling himself out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the three-match T20I series against the visiting Bangladesh.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 22, 2019 20:54:01 IST

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has extended his break from competitive cricket by two months, thus ruling himself out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the three-match T20I series against the visiting Bangladesh.

MS Dhoni extends his unavailability till November; set to skip Vijay Hazare Trophy, Bangladesh T20Is

File image of MS Dhoni. AFP

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Dhoni's two-month downtime was supposed to end in mid-September, but the 38-year-old decided to stretch it. Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over competition, begins on 24 September, while India begin the T20I series against Bangladesh on 3 November in New Delhi.

Dhoni went to serve the Army after India's semi-final exit at the 50-over World Cup and skipped the tour to West Indies and the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

The decision means that Dhoni, who has already retired from Test cricket, can be seen in the competitive arena in December when West Indies visit India, or when Australia tour the country next year.

Dhoni's move comes in the backdrop of intense speculations about his future in Indian cricket, more so with the Indian team management throwing their weight behind the young Rishabh Pant with next year's World T20 in sight.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2019 20:54:01 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dhoni Retirement, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs South Africa 2019, MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni Retirement, ODI Cricket, SportsTracker, t20 Cricket, t20 World Cup, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019, Virat Kohli, World t20

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all