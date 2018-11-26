First Cricket
MS Dhoni doesn't just put runs on board, he is the entire package, says former India spinner Murali Kartik

Murali Kartik said that it is tough to predict what MS Dhoni does next but maintained that he should be in the Indian playing XI for what he brings to the table as a complete package.

Shubham Pandey, November 26, 2018

MS Dhoni has had a forgettable last few ODI series'. His last ODI fifty came in December 2017, 65 made off 87 balls against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. Since that innings, he has batted 13 times in ODI cricket, with his top score being an unbeaten 42 off 43 balls against South Africa in Centurion early this year. This was the format which Dhoni used to revel in.

His mastery in 50-over cricket throughout his career has made him one of the sharpest brains on the cricket field. However, the numbers have started doing the talking, the ones against his age bracket on the team sheet and the other being his runs scored per match.

File image of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. AP

Last month, Dhoni was left out of the West Indies and Australia T20I squads in order to groom Rishabh Pant. With the young Delhi batsman making quick progress in the international arena, one wonders what's the road ahead for Dhoni.

Answering the same question, former India spinner Murali Kartik, recently said, "Has anybody been able to predict what MS Dhoni does? At 90 matches, somebody calls it quits, who expected that?"

Kartik is absolutely right here as only a few days back the rumours of Dhoni retiring from shorter formats of the game were doing rounds on social media. However, the left-arm spinner does not believe that Dhoni's time to go has come. He told Firstpost, "He is an integral part of the team and should be part of the side because of what he adds to the team."

Kartik reiterated what India head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli had been saying for the last few months about Dhoni bringing more to the table than just the number of runs against his name. He said, "Not the sheer volume of runs, it is what he (Dhoni) brings to the side as a senior player. With a great head, a wicket-keeper and everything put together, he is an entire package, not just the runs on the board."

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2018

