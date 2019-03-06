'MS Dhoni could always hide feelings with smile': Praise pours in for ex-India captain from all quarters ahead of Ranchi ODI
Whether childhood coach, teacher or Mecon Stadium in-charge, there is a sense of fulfillment when they talk about their tiny but significant parts in the journey of MS Dhoni, one of India's most successful captains.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 8 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 8th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Withdrawing GSP status no big deal, but Donald Trump’s myopic act may affect pace of India-US strategic ties
-
Uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir over simulaneous polls after DPN chief Ghulam Hassan Mir claims guv not in favour
-
Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; why that has us perplexed
-
Drying rivers of Madhya Pradesh: Awash in trash, Shipra may cease to exist when Ujjain holds Kumbh Mela in 2028
-
Iraqi children being tried for alleged ties to Islamic State, forced confessions obtained through torture: HRW report
-
Donald Trump administration talks tough on trade: India needs to keep its powder dry as strategic ties seem shaky
-
In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming movement
-
Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to overwhelm featureless Real Madrid in last-16
-
Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vemula, politics of her writing
-
अयोध्या मामला: मध्यस्थता पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुरक्षित रखा फैसला
-
मोदी सरकार का ढाई साल का रिकॉर्ड टूटा, दो सालों में सबसे ज्यादा बढ़ी बेरोजगारी
-
BJP हवाई हमले का राजनीतिकरण कर रही है: चिदंबरम
-
राम मंदिर मामला LIVE: मध्यस्थता पर SC ने सुरक्षित रखा फैसला
-
दिल्ली में AAP से गठजोड़ नहीं करेगी कांग्रेस, सभी सात सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी पार्टी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Ranchi: There is a bit of celebrityhood attached to reflected glory but the lives that Mahendra Singh Dhoni touched over the years have a sense of belonging to him without trying to own him.
Whether childhood coach Keshab Ranjan Banerjee, biology teacher Sushma Shukla or Mecon Stadium in-charge Uma Kant Jena, there is a sense of fulfillment when they talk about their tiny but significant parts in the journey of one of India's most successful captains.
File image of MS Dhoni. AFP
The film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', which is played often on TV, is a guilty pleasure for Dhoni fans.
And there is a curiosity about how different or similar the real life characters are from the reel ones when one roams around the industrial town to understand the Dhoni phenomenon.
"Some people asked me were you paid as they portrayed your character in the film and I was disgusted," Banerjee 'Sir' said, sitting in his austere two-bedroom flat.
"I am not his biological father but a father figure. It's a shame if a father demands anything from his son," he asserted.
His Hindi has that distinct bengali accent much like Rajesh Sharma's portrayal in the film.
"He was and still is a very shy boy. He could always hide his feelings with a smile. He knew that cricket was his calling for a life he wanted for himself, even more for his family. Mahi is still like that," Banerjee found it difficult to hide his pride.
"I have got a couple of passes for the third ODI. I had called up Mahi's mother and she had arranged for them," he said referring to India's third ODI against Australia here on Friday.
Humility is something that almost everyone associates with Dhoni.
"He was a very quiet child. I taught him biology in 7th and 8th standard. I remember asking him "Mahendra, you are Singh or Dhoni? He never liked that question. He replied 'Maam hum Singh bhi hain aur Dhoni bhi'," recalls Jawahar Vidya Mandir's retired teacher Sushma Shukla.
Sushma maam became nostalgic talking about "Mahendra".
"He was getting 60 percent even when he was fully devoted to cricket. I remember that he bunked biology practical test once as he had some match to play and boarded the same train by which I was travelling.
"Probably, he knew I was there and one of his teammates came to me and said Ma'am you are Mahendra's teacher. I said 'who Dhoni?'. The boy informed that he has skipped biology practical test for a match. 'But Ma'am, this boy will become world famous'. His words were prophetic," Shukla said.
Talk about minor celebrityhood, both Shukla and PT teacher Abha Sahay are mini celebrities in their localities.
"I stay in my native town in Maharashtra and since we were shown for around 30 seconds in that film, they now know me as Dhoni's teacher," she added.
For Sahay, the respect that she gets as Dhoni's teacher is something that she will not trade off for anything.
"We feel proud that probably we played a little role in the making of a humble human being. He is a great sportsman but that humility is something that lot of people don't possess after enjoying heady success," Sahay said.
Uma Kant Jena, the ground in-charge of Mecon, had first seen Dhoni in 1985 when he was barely three and half years old.
"That's the colony gate and Mahiyaa (That's how he calls him) would roam around with a plastic bat and ball. 'Tum phir dhoop mein bahaar'," Jena remembered scolding him.
"Who would have thought he would achieve so much? Once, after he became India captain, he came and gave my son Bijay a bat and keeping gloves. He promised him a full kit if he performed well.
"And you know what was most embarrassing? He would sit on the floor while I sat on the chair. I would tell him please don't do this but he won't listen," Jena said.
Banerjee recalled how Dhoni dropped in late at night to wish him for his marriage anniversary once.
"Security becomes an issue as people come to know. He would just come in and ask my wife to make 'chowmein'."
There is one gesture from Dhoni that Banerjee said he can never forget.
"I wanted to take my wife to Vellore for treatment of acute arthritis and we were given appointment after three months. That's the only time I called Mahi and asked if he could use his good offices.
"Within 15 days, we got a call from Vellore and my wife received the treatment in time. I don't know whom he called," his voice choked a bit.
There are no big photographs of Dhoni in his living room.
"Why do I need his picture? He was my student and he always stays here (heart)," the coach said.
Updated Date:
Mar 06, 2019 17:06:44 IST
Also See
India vs Australia ODI stats preview: From Aaron Finch and Aussies' struggles to Virat Kohli and Co's superior record
Highlights, India vs Australia, 1st ODI at Hyderabad, Full Cricket Score Online: Jadhav, Dhoni guide hosts to victory
India vs Australia 1st ODI report card: Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav earn top honours; Aaron Finch Shikhar Dhawan flunk