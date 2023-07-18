We all know that former India captain MS Dhoni is a car and bike enthusiast but one cannot literally imagine the mega collection the cricketer has stocked at his residence in Ranchi, Jharkhand. But now we have got a glimpse into the crazy collection of cars and bikes that Dhoni have amassed over the years, thanks to a video posted by former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Twitter.

“One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion,” Prasad wrote in his tweet sharing a video of Dhoni’s car and bike collection.

One of the craziest passion i have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house.

Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/avtYwVNNOz — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 17, 2023

Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi is the one who recorded the video and could be seen asking Venkatesh about his visit to Ranchi at the start of the video.

To this, Prasad replied, “Amazing! No, not all (not my first time in Ranchi). It’s my fourth time, but this place (MS Dhoni’s bike collection) is crazy.”

Former India cricketer Sunil Joshi, who is also part of the video, is stunned at the collection.

“Not the first time in Ranchi but first time with the legend. You can’t explain about this whole setup,” he said.

Prasad added that someone needs to have a “hell of a lot of passion” or be “mad” to collect so many cars and bikes.

“Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh (This can be a bike showroom). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something else, I’m telling you. Unless and until someone is mad about this, you can’t (have these many bikes),” he said.

“I would say mad,” Sakshi replied.

Sakshi even asked Dhoni why he has such a big collection. To this, Dhoni replied: “Because you took everything and I needed to have something of my own. This is the only thing you allowed.”