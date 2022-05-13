MS Dhoni can be CSK's mentor or coach if he doesn't wish to continue playing: Shoaib Akhtar

Chennai Super Kings are out of IPL 2020 and that has once again given rise to speculations surrounding the future of their captain MS Dhoni. Former Pakistan player Shoaib Akhtar feels that Dhoni can stay associated with the Chennai franchise as a mentor or head coach if he doesn't wish to continue playing.

"He can obviously continue playing next season if he wants to. But, if he doesn’t want to continue playing, he can return as a mentor or even a head coach. That would not be a bad role for him. It all depends on Dhoni. He is an asset. Either he is in the team or with the team," Akhtar told Sportskeeda.

Akhtar, however, added that retirement cannot be completely ruled out considering Dhoni's unpredictable nature.

"Dhoni might just play another song and announce his retirement. One really cannot predict what he can do. It’s just the kind of person he is. If he suddenly feels that he has to retire, he will do it. To be honest, the time has come for a few players. There are no ifs and buts in franchise cricket," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the same issue after the CSK vs MI match, Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar said that he is confident to see Dhoni back as a player next season.

“Well, I mean, look at the way he has played. He is clearly showing he is very keen, still enthusiastic about the game,” Gavaskar said after Dhoni made 36 not out off 33 balls in a losing cause.

"On the field, it was quite telling today. He was running from one end to the other end, which means he was keen. He senses an opportunity when those 2 or 3 early wickets fell. We have seen him doing this very regularly.

"Which means 'definitely not'. Yes (he will continue), that is exactly what he said when he was asked about it (in 2020)."

CSK have won four IPL titles under Dhoni but the defending champions are second from the bottom in the points table this season, with the team struggling in all three departments.

They were knocked out of the tournament by Mumbai Indians on Thursday as the Rohit Sharma-led side won by five wickets.

As batter though Dhoni is having a decent tournament, having scored 199 runs in 12 matches at an average of 39.80. He boasts a strike rate of over 130.

