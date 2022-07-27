MS Dhoni’s cameo in Rishabh Pant’s Instagram Live takes internet by storm

India’s T20 International squad arrived in West Indies in the early hours of Tuesday to play a five-match series. In the evening, experienced players including skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik were caught on camera meeting the coaching staff in Trinidad.

After the training session, wicketkeeper-batter Pant went live on Instagram with some of his teammates. The video with Surkyakumar Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal was going as stated. But what caught everyone off guard was former India skipper MS Dhoni making an appearance out of nowhere.

During the live session, the players interacted with some lucky fans and answered their questions. It was a full-house show where the fans enjoyed watching their favourite Indian players pulling each other’s leg.

The most exciting moment came when Pant tried to bring Dhoni into the session. He called the legendary former player when Dhoni’s spouse Shakshi picked up the phone and positioned the camera towards Dhoni. The short clip grabbed much attention and has been widely shared across the internet.

The Indian legend who is known to be media shy and private is rarely seen coming in front of the camera lens. This time, he waved his hands to the camera for a couple of seconds before logging it off. Pant was heard saying, “Kya haal hai Mahi bhai? Rakho, bhaiya ko thodi der aur live pe rakho. (How are you, Mahi Bhai? Keep him, Please keep him in the live session)” But as soon as Pant said it, Dhoni covered the lens with his hands.

When this was happening, Sharma and Yadav were also present there. Sharma can also be heard saying to Pant, ‘Maat kar bhai (Please don’t do it bro)” as he was trying to be a little mischievous. After Dhoni left, all of them were seen bursting out into laughter. The fans also saw Chahal and Pant getting trolled by Sharma during the session.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.