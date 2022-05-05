MS Dhoni blames CSK's batsmanship for loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has blamed the Chennai Super Kings batting for their 13-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chasing a target of 174, CSK were restricted to 160/8 and the defeat has put the franchise on the brink of elimination from IPL 2022.

"We did well to restrict them to 170-odd runs. We had to get off to a good start, everything was up to the mark and what let us down was the batsmanship," Dhoni said after the match.

CSK had an opening stand of 54 runs but regular wickets from thereon led them to their eighth loss of the season.

"When you are chasing you know what is required and at times you have to curb your instinct and see what really the situation is demanding rather than playing your shots," Dhoni said.

"The shot selection could have been better towards the end. We had a good start and had wickets in hand, the surface kept getting better but we lost wickets at regular intervals.

"We can look back at some of the shots, if we take care of those things.. chasing is about calculations and batting first is more about instinct. Ultimately as a batter or bowler you are in the middle and you have to decide."

Winning captain Faf du Plessis said his team was in need of this win after three successive losses.

"We definitely needed that. We put up a decent total. We are moving in the right direction. We have been very good in the bowling department," he said.

"I thought 165 would be nice to get. The fielding was amazing. Some great catching and good bowling indeed."

He said his team will have to "keep improving in the batting department."

"We want one of the top four to bat through."

RCB's Harshal Patel was adjudged the Man of the Match for his three for 35.

"I think in the first over, the slower balls I tried to bowl it into the wicket but it kind of floated on to the bat. I have been trying to improve my sequencing," he said.

A death over specialist, Patel said it is important "to be aware of the conditions and then what the batter is trying to do."

With this win, RCB moved to the fourth position in the overall standing.

With PTI inputs

