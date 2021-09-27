MS Dhoni as T20 World Cup mentor 'greatest decision' for Indian team, says Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has praised India's decision to appoint Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the mentor of the Indian cricket team for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Calling Dhoni the “greatest ever T20 captain”, Vaughan said it was the great decision made by the Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI). The comments came in a video discussion with Cricbuzz.

The 46-year-old former batter said that the decision to appoint ex-India captain Dhoni as the mentor would benefit Virat Kohli and Co. Vaughan also argued that the former Indian skipper was needed around the team due to his experience.

“You need that mind, you need that brain in and around that dugout, in and around the training zone.” said Vaughan. He added that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper was a “master” at delivering results and seemed to get things right 90 to 95 percent of the time.

Dhoni was appointed as a one-time mentor by the BCCI in view of the upcoming T20 World Cup in October-November this year. The 40-year-old wicketkeeper batsman had led the Indian team to victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.

The decision was praised by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who said the former Indian skipper’s experience could be useful for the Indian team and thanked him for accepting the offer.