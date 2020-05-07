First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

MS Dhoni admits he is not immune to pressure and fear while speaking on mental health

His ice cool demeanour is the stuff of legends but former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has no qualms conceding that he is not immune to pressure and fear.

Press Trust of India, May 07, 2020 14:28:48 IST

Chennai: His ice cool demeanour is the stuff of legends but former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has no qualms conceding that he is not immune to pressure and fear.

MS Dhoni admits he is not immune to pressure and fear while speaking on mental health

File image of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni. AP

Lending support to MFORE, an initiative offering mind conditioning programs to achieve peak performance in sports, Dhoni offered his perspective on the issue of mental health.

"In India, I feel there is still a big issue of accepting that there is some weakness when it comes to the mental aspects, but we generally term it as mental illness," Dhoni was quoted as saying in a press release issued by MFORE.

MFORE stated that Dhoni made these comments while speaking to coaches from various sports during an interaction, which was organised before the country went into a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nobody really says that, when I go to bat, the first 5 to 10 deliveries my heart rate is elevated, I feel the pressure, I feel a bit scared because that's how everybody feels - how to cope with that?" the World Cup-winning icon asked.

"This is a small problem but a lot of times we hesitate to say it to a coach and that's why the relationship between a player and coach is very important be it any sport," said Dhoni, who hasn't played any international cricket since India's World Cup semi-final exit last July.

Highlighting the importance of a mental conditioning coach, Dhoni said: "Mental conditioning coach should not be the one who comes for 15 days, because when you come for 15 days you are only sharing the experience.

"If the mental conditioning coach is constantly with the player, he can understand what are the areas which are affecting his sport," Dhoni, who led Chennai Super Kings captain to three IPL titles, said.

India skipper Virat Kohli was quoted as saying that mental clarity was important in life.

"I think mental health and mental clarity is the most important factor in life; not just in sports," he said.

MFORE has been founded by former Indian batsman S Badrinath and Saravana Kumar.

Star Sports 1 Tamil is set to launch a show 'Mind Masters by MFORE' on 10 May, where besides Dhoni, Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin along with others will share their thoughts on mind conditioning and mind skills in sports.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 07, 2020 14:28:48 IST

Tags : Mental Health, Mental Health In Sports, MFORE, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, S Badrinath, Virat Kohli

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all