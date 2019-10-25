First Cricket
MotoGP 2019: Fabio Quartararo crash overshadows first practice session in Australian Grand Prix

French rookie Fabio Quartararo suffered a big scare on Friday in the first practice session for the Australian Grand Prix, stretchered from the scene after coming off his Petronas Yamaha in wet and slippery conditions.

Agence France-Presse, Oct 25, 2019 10:39:01 IST

Phillip Island: French rookie Fabio Quartararo suffered a big scare on Friday in the first practice session for the Australian Grand Prix, stretchered from the scene after coming off his Petronas Yamaha in wet and slippery conditions.

Fabio Quartararo was thrown over his handlebars on turn six. AFP

Fabio Quartararo was thrown over his handlebars on turn six. AFP

The 20-year-old sensation, who finished second in Japan last weekend, was thrown over his handlebars on turn six.

His bike appeared to then hit him and he was shown clutching his lower left leg before being taken to the medical centre for checks. "@FabioQ20 has been declared fit following his medical check," MotoGP officials tweeted soon after.

The accident overshadowed Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales — who won at Phillip Island last year — setting the early pace as the only person to break the one-minute 39-second barrier.

He ended the 45-minute session 0.147 seconds clear of nearest rival Jack Miller on a Pramac Ducati, with world champion Marc Marquez on his Honda third. Veteran Italian Valentino Rossi, who will race in his 400th Grand Prix on Sunday, was fourth.

A second practice session will be held later on Friday ahead of qualifying on Saturday.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 10:39:01 IST

