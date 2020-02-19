First Cricket
Motera Stadium: Aerial view of world's largest cricketing facility with more than 1,10,000 seating capacity

The BCCI has shared the aerial image Motera Stadium, which will be the world's largest cricket stadium with a sitting capacity of more than of more than 1,10,000.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 19, 2020 11:07:03 IST

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared the aerial image Motera Stadium, which will be the world's largest cricket stadium with a sitting capacity of more than 1,10,000.

Located in Ahmedabad, the stadium was made in 1982 with a seating capacity of 49,000 at the time of construction, which has now been increased. The refurbished stadium will be called Sardar Patel Stadium.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is currently the biggest cricket facility in the world with a seating capacity of 90,000.

#MoteraStadium Ahmedabad, India. Seating capacity of more than 1,10,000 World's largest #Cricket stadium," the BCCI tweeted.

US President Donald Trump will inaugurate the stadium on Monday when he arrives in the city for a two-day state visit.

According to a ESPNCricinfo report , the Sardar Patel Stadium is likely to host a day-night Test when England visit India in January 2021 for a five-Test series.

With inputs from ANI

Feb 19, 2020

