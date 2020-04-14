First Cricket
More chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan, says Sunil Gavaskar

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar says it's possible that Lahore receives some snowfall but a bilateral series between India and Pakistan can not be played in present circumstances.

Press Trust of India, Apr 14, 2020 21:42:26 IST

New Delhi: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar says it's possible that Lahore receives some snowfall but a bilateral series between India and Pakistan can not be played in present circumstances.

More chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan, says Sunil Gavaskar

File image of Sunil Gavaskar. Reuters

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had proposed a made-for-television three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic in both the countries.

World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev had rejected the idea recently and now Gavaskar too does not seem optimistic.

"There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan," Gavaskar told former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja on his Youtube channel.

"Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now."

India and Pakistan have not played a full-series since 2007 due to the diplomatic tension between the two nations.

They only play each other in ICC events and Asia Cup.

