First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 2 Feb 13, 2019
OMA Vs IRE
Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 1 Feb 13, 2019
NED Vs SCO
Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 15, 2019
OMA vs NED
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 15, 2019
IRE vs SCO
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Moin Khan backs current Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan team to break jinx against India in 2019 World Cup

In six times in the World Cup so far, Pakistan have never defeated India. And India and Pakistan will meet again in the World Cup at Old Trafford on 16 June.

Press Trust of India, Feb 13, 2019 11:29:43 IST

Karachi: Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan believes the present national team has the firepower to break its World Cup jinx against India and register the country's maiden win over the neighbours in the upcoming ICC 50-over mega-event in the UK.

In six times in the World Cup so far, Pakistan have never defeated India.

File image of Moin Khan. AFP

File image of Moin Khan. AFP

And India and Pakistan will meet again in the World Cup at Old Trafford on 16 June.

"This present team is very capable of recording a first win over India in a World Cup because there is talent, there is depth and variety and Sarfaraz Ahmed has now gelled the squad well," Moin said on GTV News channel on Tuesday night.

But Moin, who featured in many famous matches against India and was a member of the 1992 and 1999 World Cup teams, said this time he is confident of Pakistan win.

"I say this because our boys beat them (India) in the Champions Trophy two years back and I just feel that in English conditions in June we have better bowlers," he said.

"This should be a very interesting World Cup and I am backing Pakistan to beat India. Our boys are in good spirits and it is good they will go into the competition after having played ODI matches against South Africa, Australia and England," he said.

He also supported the move to have three weeks training camp in England before the World Cup, saying this would help the players in acclimatising comfortably to the English conditions.

"Pakistan has been one team which has done well in England in the last many years and in May-June the weather can be unpredictable and there is moisture in the pitches," said Moin.

The former Pakistan manager and chief selector also supported the return of Sarfaraz as captain for the World Cup.

"I don't know why all this fuss was made about the captaincy after the ban imposed on him for a incident blown out of proportion to my mind. I have seen Sarfaraz lead the team and I know since he was a junior and I have captained and coached him and I can tell you there is no better person to lead the Pakistan team than him now," Moin said.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 11:29:43 IST

Tags : 2019 World Cup, Cricket, Ind Vs Pak, India Vs Pakistan, Moin Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all