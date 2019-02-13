Moin Khan backs current Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan team to break jinx against India in 2019 World Cup
In six times in the World Cup so far, Pakistan have never defeated India. And India and Pakistan will meet again in the World Cup at Old Trafford on 16 June.
Karachi: Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan believes the present national team has the firepower to break its World Cup jinx against India and register the country's maiden win over the neighbours in the upcoming ICC 50-over mega-event in the UK.
In six times in the World Cup so far, Pakistan have never defeated India.
File image of Moin Khan. AFP
And India and Pakistan will meet again in the World Cup at Old Trafford on 16 June.
"This present team is very capable of recording a first win over India in a World Cup because there is talent, there is depth and variety and Sarfaraz Ahmed has now gelled the squad well," Moin said on GTV News channel on Tuesday night.
But Moin, who featured in many famous matches against India and was a member of the 1992 and 1999 World Cup teams, said this time he is confident of Pakistan win.
"I say this because our boys beat them (India) in the Champions Trophy two years back and I just feel that in English conditions in June we have better bowlers," he said.
"This should be a very interesting World Cup and I am backing Pakistan to beat India. Our boys are in good spirits and it is good they will go into the competition after having played ODI matches against South Africa, Australia and England," he said.
He also supported the move to have three weeks training camp in England before the World Cup, saying this would help the players in acclimatising comfortably to the English conditions.
"Pakistan has been one team which has done well in England in the last many years and in May-June the weather can be unpredictable and there is moisture in the pitches," said Moin.
The former Pakistan manager and chief selector also supported the return of Sarfaraz as captain for the World Cup.
"I don't know why all this fuss was made about the captaincy after the ban imposed on him for a incident blown out of proportion to my mind. I have seen Sarfaraz lead the team and I know since he was a junior and I have captained and coached him and I can tell you there is no better person to lead the Pakistan team than him now," Moin said.
Updated Date:
Feb 13, 2019 11:29:43 IST
