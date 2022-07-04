Mohammed Siraj says India's lethal pace battery, knowledge of oppositions' weaknesses has helped keep England quiet

The presence of several 140-plus pacers in the bowling department as well as knowledge of the opposition's weak points have helped India keep the English batting unit quiet so far at Edgbaston, according to Mohammed Siraj.

The India seamer finished the leading wicket-taker as his haul of 4/66 helped restrict England to 284, 132 short of what India had managed in their first innings after being put in to bat. And this was despite another heroic ton from Jonny Bairstow, his third in as many Tests.

Siraj said that despite Bairstow's assault, staying patient was key for the Indian attack in their quest to get the prized wicket.

"As bowlers, we had to just keep patience. Bairstow is in form and he has been continuously playing attacking batting since the New Zealand series.

"So we were aware his confidence was high. Our simple plan was to stick to our basics and, no matter what he did for us, it was a matter of one ball — be it an inswinger or seaming in off the pitch," Siraj said after stumps on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test between England and India at Birmingham's Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

England had consistently dominated the New Zealand attack during the Test series preceding this encounter, with the hosts completing a 3-0 sweep after chasing down 250-plus targets in each of the three matches.

Siraj, however, maintained that the Indians had the more lethal attack thanks to their battery of pacers who could bowl in excess of 140 kmph. That along with the knowledge of the strengths and weaknesses of the English batting unit that they learnt during the first four Tests of the series that took place in August and September last year.

"When we saw the New Zealand series, we realised that our every bowler is 140-plus and they didn't have that. We had that ability and also we also had played against England last year. So that was our plus point, as (we) were aware of their weak points and that is why we got the success," Siraj said.

India got off to a shaky start in their second innings after bowling England out for 284, losing opener Shubman Gill for just 4. Former skipper Virat Kohli too endured another disappointing outing with the bat as he was caught-behind off Ben Stokes' bowling for 20, taking his match tally to 31. Cheteshwar Pujara (50 not out) and Rishabh Pant (30 not out) however, came to the visitors' rescue as their unbeaten fifty-run partnership helped India end the day on 125/3, stretching their lead to 257.

