Mohammed Siraj was approached by an unknown person for “inside news” about the Indian cricket team before the Border Gavaskar Trophy in February earlier this year, a media report said on Wednesday.

Siraj promptly reported the matter to BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU), the news agency PTI said.

It has also been reported that the person who approached Siraj was not a bookie but a gambler who had lost a lot of money on India matches and wanted inside information about Team India.

“It wasn’t a bookie who approached Siraj. He is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on India matches. He had approached Siraj via WhatsApp after losing a lot of money on India games,” a senior BCCI source said.

“Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement (Andhra Police) authorities had nabbed the person,” the source added.

Siraj is currently playing in IPL 2023 for Royal Challengers Bangalore who are placed eighth with four points after two wins and three defeats.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

In general, players are required to undergo ACU workshops where they are instructed about dos and don’ts. They are expected to report any corrupt approach, failing to do so will attract sanctions.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan was suspended in 2021 for failing to report a corrupt approach made to him in the 2020 season.

In the IPL, each franchise has an anti-corruption officer who stays in the same hotel as the team and is also present on the ground for monitoring.

The BCCI has worked extensively to expand its ACU network since 2013 when the spot-fixing scandal broke out. The incident included then Rajasthan Royals players S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan, Ajit Chandila and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team principal Gurunath Meiyappan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.