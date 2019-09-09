First Cricket
Mohammed Shami's arrest warrant in domestic violence case stayed by Kolkata court

Mohammed Shami has been locked in a protracted legal battle with his wife Hasin Jahan, a former model, since March 2018.

Agence France-Presse, Sep 09, 2019 22:27:28 IST

Kolkata: An Indian court on Monday ordered an interim stay on an arrest warrant against fast bowler Mohammed Shami after his estranged wife accused him of various crimes including assault and sexual harassment.

The cricketer was last week ordered to appear before a Kolkata court in 15 days or face arrest, after being charged by West Bengal police in March.

Mohammed Shamis arrest warrant in domestic violence case stayed by Kolkata court

Mohammed Shami has been accused of assault and sexual harassment by his wife. @BCCI

Shami's lawyer Salim Rahaman told AFP the order was stayed on Monday by district judge Rai Chattopadhyay in Alipore Court for nearly two months.

"It was a warrant more procedural in nature," Rahaman said.

"The case was listed for further hearing on November 2."

Shami has been locked in a protracted legal battle with his wife Hasin Jahan, a former model, since March 2018. She has publicly accused Shami of having numerous affairs and harassment.

The charges carry a maximum punishment of three years in jail.

Shami has dismissed all the accusations as a campaign to defame him.

Jahan has also accused Shami of corruption.

