Mohammed Shami turns 30: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and others wish speedster on his birthday

  • FP Trending
  • September 3rd, 2020
  • 14:41:56 IST

Indian right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Shami turned 30 on Thursday. Hailing from a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, the pacer made his way into the Bengal Ranji side and ultimately the national side in 2013. Today, he is considered to be one of the best speedsters that India has produced.

A number of wishes poured in for the bowler on his birthday from the cricketing fraternity. India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli led the greetings on Twitter with a hearty message.

Teammate Shikhar Dhawan posted a picture with the birthday boy to convey his greetings and also wished him luck for the upcoming IPL season.

Fellow fast bowler Ishant Sharma shared a cake smeared picture with Shami on the occasion and wrote, “Have a great day and the best year ahead!” Batsman Ajinkya Rahane too shared an on-field image on Twitter.

Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav extended birthday greetings for the pacer with sweet old photographs.

Batsman Manoj Tiwari who has played alongside Shami in the Bengal team, called him an “outstanding fast bowler and even a better human being” on the latter’s birthday.

Another Bengal player, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha also wished the speedster.

In the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts on 19 September, the pacer will be displaying his unparalleled skills for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). His home side did not forget to wish the player and also shared a glimpse of Shami’s “unseen side” via their Twitter handle.

The international cricket council (ICC) celebrated India’s second-highest wicket-taker at World Cup 2015 and 2019 with a photo collage.

They also posted a throwback video of Shami’s hat-trick against Afghanistan at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were also not behind in celebrating the achievements of the pacer. They posted a video of Shami’s five-wicket haul against South Africa during the Visakhapatnam Test in 2019.

Updated Date: September 03, 2020 14:41:56 IST

