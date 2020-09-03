Mohammed Shami turns 30: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and others wish speedster on his birthday

Indian right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Shami turned 30 on Thursday. Hailing from a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, the pacer made his way into the Bengal Ranji side and ultimately the national side in 2013. Today, he is considered to be one of the best speedsters that India has produced.

A number of wishes poured in for the bowler on his birthday from the cricketing fraternity. India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli led the greetings on Twitter with a hearty message.

Happy b'day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 3, 2020

Teammate Shikhar Dhawan posted a picture with the birthday boy to convey his greetings and also wished him luck for the upcoming IPL season.

Sending you lots of wishes on your birthday Shami bro Good luck for the IPL season. @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/AVbbWfKL3Q — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 3, 2020

Fellow fast bowler Ishant Sharma shared a cake smeared picture with Shami on the occasion and wrote, “Have a great day and the best year ahead!” Batsman Ajinkya Rahane too shared an on-field image on Twitter.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @MdShami11!

Have a great day and the best year ahead! pic.twitter.com/95ZpKgqS9z — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 3, 2020

Happy Birthday @MdShami11 . Have a good one brother, see you the field soon! pic.twitter.com/NF5uqj9Hb6 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) September 3, 2020

Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav extended birthday greetings for the pacer with sweet old photographs.

Happy birthday @MdShami11 bhai. Wishing you great health and happiness.

May you continue to shine for pic.twitter.com/p7RK3Hv4cJ — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) September 3, 2020

Pace like

Janamdin Mubarak @MdShami11. God bless you abundantly. pic.twitter.com/umerPPYKJN — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) September 3, 2020

Batsman Manoj Tiwari who has played alongside Shami in the Bengal team, called him an “outstanding fast bowler and even a better human being” on the latter’s birthday.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @MdShami11. An outstanding fast bowler and even a better human being... The fastest #TeamIndia bowler to take 100 ODI wickets is our pride... #Shami #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/oa49G7UBLN — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 3, 2020

Another Bengal player, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha also wished the speedster.

Wishing you a beautiful day with good health and happiness forever. Happy birthday! @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/iGuUCp2zjD — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) September 3, 2020

In the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts on 19 September, the pacer will be displaying his unparalleled skills for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). His home side did not forget to wish the player and also shared a glimpse of Shami’s “unseen side” via their Twitter handle.

14 sixes in a match⁉️ Find out about this unseen side of Shami bhai on his special day #SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL @MdShami11 https://t.co/Jc3pOJTEDs — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 3, 2020

The international cricket council (ICC) celebrated India’s second-highest wicket-taker at World Cup 2015 and 2019 with a photo collage.

137 international appearances

☝️ 336 wickets

13,065 deliveries India's second-highest wicket-taker at @cricketworldcup 2015 and #CWC19 Happy birthday, Mohammad Shami! pic.twitter.com/Oxt3mKrgnu — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2020

They also posted a throwback video of Shami’s hat-trick against Afghanistan at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Birthday special! Who remembers this excellent performance from Mohammad Shami in #CWC19? A hat-trick against Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/lzVMKhcb4Q — ICC (@ICC) September 3, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were also not behind in celebrating the achievements of the pacer. They posted a video of Shami’s five-wicket haul against South Africa during the Visakhapatnam Test in 2019.